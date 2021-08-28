News Top Stories

Nigeria has lost over N5trn to import waivers –Minister

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Federal Government has said that the Nation has lost over N5 Trillion on Import Waiver, which forced the Government to resort to borrowing to finance Capital Infrastructural Projects. The State Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Ikanade Agba, said while Inspecting Nutrik-k Limited a Company that produces Nutritional Foods for Stunted Children the first in the Country, in Kano, Friday, said Government could no longer continue with outrageous waivers on Imports. “We are trying hard to correct this narrative, even though we have presented our Medium term prime work to the National Assembly, so that we brought to their knowledge what is happening for us to work collectively and stop the problems”.

The Minister explained that the Federal Government has put much priority on local productions, and Factories like the Nutrik-k Limited are on the front burner of Government attention to use them to stop dependency on foreign imports. However, the Minister lamented that right now there are huge pressure on the Foreign Exchange rates which make the Forex so high in the Country today, and unless locally the nation produces than it will be difficult to change the problems.

“For example the nation today is facing serious challenges on Revenue, this forced us to borrow to finance Capital Expenditure, you will agree with me that the lost N5 Trillion could have been used on solving the deficit in Infrastructural Projects development”. Mr Clem Ikanade, said Government is now discouraging disparity on foreign exchange rates which create rooms for add charges, adding already they have designs measures on how they will have single rates for everybody. Commenting on the Factory, the Minister explained that he understand that it was designed on a 30,000 daily capacity rate, but now they are producing only 10,000, with a plan to meet 20,000 soon, therefore Government is highly ready to help them achieve full capacity productions. The Managing Director of the Factory, Alhaji Abdulkadir Lawan Kaita, said they are having problems with Raw materials but for now they are concentrating on local productions, with their management entering into agreement with a Ground Nut Farmers in Kebbi to produce quality products for them. He said they have some States Governments coming to patronize them with also some foreign countries of Niger, Chad and Cameron purchasing thier products, which make them to sit up to meets the challenges of the Compy full capacity.

