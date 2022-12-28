Business

Nigeria has potential to earn N600bn as excise duty on beer – World Bank

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says Nigeria has lowest excise rate

The World Bank has estimated that Nigeria could earn up to N600 billion by imposing excise duty on beer alone, if the country utilizes her potential on the excise regime.

The global bank said that enhancing the excise regime offers the country an immediate opportunity for revenue increases.

It observed that, although effective tax rates have increased marginally over the past five years, at 0.06 percent of GDP, Nigeria’s excise taxes are among the world’s lowest.

The bank, in a document unveiled recently on Nigeria’s economy – Nigeria Country Economic Memorandum, listed out a number of options available for the largest country in Africa continent to boost her revenue.

The Bank said: “While the primary purpose of an excise tax is to internalize the social cost of harmful goods such as alcohol and tobacco, their revenue can also be important. Nigeria does not subject liquid fuel to tax, which is unfortunate since excise taxes could capture the cost of the burden of fuel on the environment, and this revenue source is inherently stable because demand for fuel is inelastic.

“Similarly, Nigeria fares poorly in the administration of health taxes, having among the lowest excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco globally.”

However, the Bank noted that the recent addition of a N10 per litre excise duty on non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages in the Finance Act of 2021 points to some appetite for marginal change. It said the level of ambition was still low, noting that the change is estimated to only raise N33 billion in 2023.

The Bank commended the Federal Government resolve to increase taxes on select items to ramp up more revenue from non-oil sources.

“The Federal Government has indicated a commitment to increasing specific taxes on cigarettes from N2.9 to N4.2 per stick on top of the ad valorem rate of 20 per cent. While this is commendable, it is still marginal in impact both for the health and revenue mobilisation. The effective tax rates for both alcoholic and tobacco are less than half of the median of Nigeria’s Africa peers,” it said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Farmers lament losses as swine fever outbreak hits Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Thousands of pigs have been killed and scores of pig farms shut down in Ogun State following an outbreak of African swine fever. The deadly disease has reportedly ravaged pig pens in some parts of the state, especially Ijebu North East, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode and Ikenne local government areas, resulting in devastating losses for pig […]
Business

Accugas commences gas sales to FIPL

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Savannah Energy Plc has announced that its Accugas subsidiary has commenced gas sales to First Independent Power Limited’s (“FIPL”) power plant, FIPL Afam, in Rivers State. As announced in early 2020, Savannah signed a gas sales agreement with FIPL Afam marking, at that time, Savannah’s first new gas sales agreement in five years. FIPL is […]
Business

FirstBank rewards Verve card holders with free fuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to reward customers for Verve card usage in its, “Free Fuel Promotion,” the lender has announced. According to a press release, the Free Fuel promo, which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc., kicked off on Monday, July 6, 2020 and would run […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica