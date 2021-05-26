Nigeria has potentials to be great, says WSCIJ CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Pastor Motunrayo Alaka, has said that Nigeria has everything it takes to be a great nation. She called on Nigerians to come together to build the country of their dreams. Speaking after a church service at the Foundation of Truth Assembly to mark her 40th birthday in Lagos yesterday, Alaka said Nigeria had the numbers to be a great nation where visa to the UK or U.S. would be guaranteed without stress. She said the country needed a new set of values that would drive this greatness.

“We need values because values are important to us as a society. The values of appreciating people and relationships beyond what we can gain or get from it and the values of our culture as a people because we have a beautiful culture. “But we keep looking to the West to solve our problems. We need new values for our communities and educational system. I got blessed by having an education and I had a public school education. Except for when I was at Stanford University for a programme, which was way after my MasterswhichI didinNigeria. The value of educating the Nigerian child and the value of a life whether the life is Fulani, Igbo or Yoruba, whatever the tribe is, it is a life,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...