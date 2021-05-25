Nigeria has potentials to be great – WSCIJ CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) Pastor Motunrayo Alaka has said that Nigeria has everything it takes to be a great nation. She called on Nigerians to come together to build the country of their dreams.

Speaking after a church service at the Foundation of Truth Assembly to mark her 40th birthday in Lagos on Tuesday, Alaka said Nigeria has the numbers to be a great nation where visad to UK or US would be guaranteed without stress. She said the country needs a new set of values that would drive this greatness.

“We need values because values are important to us as a society. The values of appreciating people and relationships beyond what we can gain or get from it and the values of our culture as a people because we have a beautiful culture.

“But we keep looking to the west to solve our problems. We need new values for our communities and educational system. I got blessed by having an education and I had public school education. Except for when I was at Stanford University for a programme, which was way after my Masters which I did in Nigeria. The value of educating the Nigerian child and the value of a life whether the life is Fulani, Igbo or Yoruba, whatever the tribe is, it is a life,” she said.

Alaka thanked God for keeping her alive. She noted that the new age is call to serve the people the more. “I’m grateful to God, my parents, the communities that I serve and the media where I work. I’m excited about the future because it is for me the beginning. It is the first major birthday I’m doing because I’m not a crowd person but this was just for me to praise God.”

The Senior Pastor of the church, Reverend Yomi Kasali described Alaka as a born reformer. He said the celebrant believes in doing things right at all times.

“She is deeply spiritual and has grown in age and the work of God.

“I saw in her a leader because she thinks and believes well above her age. Motunrayo you are really a deep thinker and mature. You have a deep passion for humanity and that is why I ordained you a pastor,” he said.

