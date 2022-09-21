Nigeria has substantive CJN as Senate confirms Ariwoola

The Senate has confirmed the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the substance CJN.

The confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN by the Senate was sequel to his answering of questions asked by the Senators and he was asked to take a bow at 12.45 pm.

Recall that the Senate had on July 26, 2022 received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari that sought for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who is presently in acting capacity as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to be a substantive one.

President Buhari’s letter dated July 25, 2022 was read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Justice Ariwoola’s appointment as CJN by President Buhari was sequel to the resignation of former Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko on June 27, 2022.

Tanko’s resignation was against the backdrop of a protest by 14 aggrieved Justices of the apex court over issues of welfare.

However, the former CJN, in his resignation letter, cited health grounds as reason for his decision.

With his confirmation by the Senate, Ariwoola has become the third person to occupy the top Judiciary position under Buhari’s watch.

Recall that Justice Walter Onnoghen also became the CJN under the President Buhari administration before he was forced to resign by the administration.

It was a massive show of solidarity for one of their own on Wednesday when the bigwigs of the judicial arm of government accompanied Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to the National Assembly for the screening which followed two motions to that effect moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, on the floor of the Senate at 11:35 am.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan called for the screening exercise to be moved forward from where it was listed on the order paper.

Gobir moved that the Senate desolve into the Committee of the Whole to conduct the screening as well as suspend its relevant rules to admit the acting CJN Ariwoola and his entourage into the chambers.

The motions were approved by the Senate when they were put to voice vote by Lawan.

Thereafter, the acting CJN Ariwoola and all Justices of the Supreme Court, President of the Court of Appeal, President of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court (NIC) and Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) walked into the chambers and took their seats.

The delegation of Justice Ariwoola was led by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

