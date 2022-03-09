News

Nigeria has woeful women representation in political positions – Group

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

Women groups in Nigeria have decried the ‘woeful’ state of women representation in political and elective positions.

 

They made the disclosure in a statement signed by Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi Co-Convener, Womenifesto and Ebere Ifendu, Chairperson, Women in politics Forum in Abuja yesterday.

 

The statement reads in part: “At the National Assembly (comprising the Senate with 109 members and the House of Representatives with 360 members totaling 469 members of parliament), only 29 are women (six per cent of the total).

 

There are, however, 440 men at the Nigeria National Assembly. “A low representation of women in leadership positions amounts to denying half of Nigeria’s population the voice and opportunity to contribute to governance and development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Covid-19: We must prevent uncontrolled outbreak of Indian variant, FG tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to avert an uncontrolled outbreak of the Coronavirus B.1.617.2 variant, also known as the ‘Indian variant’, by strict and conscious adherence to all COVID-19 protocols and curfew guidelines. Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, during the […]
News Top Stories

Ex-Supreme Court judge, Babalakin, dies at 94

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A retired Supreme Court justice, Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin, died yesterday at the age of 94. Babalakin, the father of billionaire businessman and lawyer, Wale Babalakin, was called to the London Bar in the late 1950s.   The influential judge, sources close to the family said, was buried yesterday at his Gbongan, Osun State, country – […]
News

DPR issues 3-month notice to illegal gas depot operators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has issued a three-month quit notice for unregistered and illegal gas dealers in Nigeria to regularise their dealership or face possible sealing off of their business premises.   The DPR Branch Controller in Katsina State, Engineer Aminu Sanusi, who declared this, maintained that illegal gas depots, particularly those in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica