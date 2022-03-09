Nigeria has woeful women representation in political positions – Group

Women groups in Nigeria have decried the ‘woeful’ state of women representation in political and elective positions.

They made the disclosure in a statement signed by Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi Co-Convener, Womenifesto and Ebere Ifendu, Chairperson, Women in politics Forum in Abuja yesterday.

The statement reads in part: “At the National Assembly (comprising the Senate with 109 members and the House of Representatives with 360 members totaling 469 members of parliament), only 29 are women (six per cent of the total).

There are, however, 440 men at the Nigeria National Assembly. “A low representation of women in leadership positions amounts to denying half of Nigeria’s population the voice and opportunity to contribute to governance and development.”

