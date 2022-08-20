News Top Stories

Nigeria hasn’t recorded piracy attack in one year –Navy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigeria Navy has said that there has been no piracy attack in the nation’s maritime domain, in the last one year. The Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Naval Headquarters in Abuja, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, made the disclosure, Friday, at a press briefing to debunk allegations that a Vessel, MT HEROIC IDUN, earlier arrested, was loaded with three million barrels of stolen crude. According to the COPP, the controversial Ship, which invaded the Akpo Oil Field without any form of authorisation, or clearance whatsoever, hurriedly left the domain without lifting any crude oil.

This, he said, happened upon discovery of a Navy Vessel. He said the illegal vessel was eventually apprehended at Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea. “Nigeria has not recorded any piracy attacks in the country in the last one year. “While conducting routine monitoring of the maritime domain, on August 7, it was observed that a very large crude oil carrier MT HEROIC IDUN entered the Nigerian maritime environment and headed for Akpo Field with- out any form of authorisation or clearance. “MT HEROIC IDUN (IMO: 9858058) is registered in Marshall Island with an overall length of 336 meter and capacity of three million barrels.

“The vessel arrived at Akpo Field midnight on August 7, with the obvious intention of lifting crude oil within the field,” he said. He added: “This was, however, spotted by the Nigerian Navy Maritime Domain Awareness facility which probed the legitimacy of the carrier’s presence in the Total SA operated Akpo Field. “The outcome of all relevant enquiries from the controlling agency, NNPC Ltd, revealed that the vessel was not cleared to be in Akpo Field. “Nigeria has not lost a single drop of oil as a result of the misadventure by this Vessel. “This necessitated the deployment of the Nigerian Navy Inshore Patrol Craft, NNS Gongola, to investigate the tanker’s activities. “NNS GONGOLA arrived at Akpo Field and interrogated the MT HEROIC IDUN on her mission and approval status. “The Captain of the vessel duly responded and further stated that it was without relevant clearance to operate in the Field.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sallah: Zulum boosts CJTF, hunters, vigilantes with N55m, food

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday ordered the release of N55 million, 5,500 bags of rice and 5,500 gallons of oil to the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), hunters and vigilantes for Sallah. Each of the CJTF officials, hunters and vigilantes in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere Local Government Area totalling 5,000 will receive cash, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays N200m for mgt in LUTH, FMC

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor,Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that his administration has approved the sum of N200 million for the management of COVID-19 in the Federal Government-owned centres following the rising cases of the pandemic in the state.   The governor, who also expressed dismay over noncompliance with the COVID- 19 prevention protocols by the residents […]
News Top Stories

Why we use NURTW for elections –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

E-voting: Reps set up 7-man c’ttee to meet senate The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) is for timely movement of election materials on Election Days. Chief Technical Adviser to INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyila, at a roundtable on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica