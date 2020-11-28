Nigeria heading towards anarchy, Christian lawyers cry out

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has raised the alarm over the level of insecurity in the country, saying that Nigeria is heading towards anarchy. They therefore called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency put in place measures that will immediately curtail the impasse and secure the lives of Nigerians.

A communiqué issued after the virtual President – in – Council meeting of the lawyers also condemn what it called the political interference of some state governors in the appointment of Chief Judges, commending the National Judicial Council for standing firm in the face of injustice.

The communiqué jointly signed by Arome Okwori and Olatunji Omole, President and secretary respectively said the meeting was attended by national officers and the representatives of the branches and deliberated on the “consistent interference with the Judiciary by the members of the Executive, General state of insecurity nationwide, #ENDSARS Protest and the Protracted ASUU Strike.”

The meeting therefore resolved and called on the, “Federal and State Governments to take urgent steps to secure the release of citizens in the hands of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements and to put concrete measures in place to secure the safety of lives and properties of all citizens.”

