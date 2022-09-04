Nigeria heading towards uncontrollable revolution –Prophet Alao

Fourth Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria (an umbrella body of all Cherubim & Seraphim Churches, in Nigeria and in the Diaspora) His Most Eminence, Prophet (Dr.) Solomon Adegboyega Alao, an octogenarian, bares his mind in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the 2023 general elections and challenges confronting the nation

What is your view on the back and forth between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has caused an indefinite extension of the strike embarked upon by lecturers?

Government is not helping the issue by giving us tele-guided responses and distorted information on this matter. ASUU alleged that there was an agreement in 2015 or thereabout which the government is trying to renege on. I do not know if this information from ASUU is right.

If you have an agreement with someone and the person reneges, tell me if there will be trust? What the government should have done was to implement the initial agreement and bring a new one that they can negotiate.

Government should tell us the exact truth. ASUU today is fighting because of poverty. Why should ASUU be made to adopt a pseudo-civil service condition? Ditto for every teaching profession, the practice then was that teachers go on leave during vacation.

This was cancelled and I do not know if you are aware that these days teachers go on leave when the schools are in session.

The earlier the government knows that the teaching profession is different from civil service, the better. The conditions for teachers and civil servants should not be the same. Government should reduce its own cost of management, for instance senior assistant, special assistant, National Assembly and the likes.

Meanwhile, the teaching profession should be the best paid in the country. It is the absence of this that is making them produce half-baked graduates. The exodus of teachers like the exodus of medical doctors is an evil wind blowing no one any good. In fact the media as the fourth estate of the realm should be on its toes so that the government can enact a law to stop medical holidays.

For both the legislatures and those who govern us nobody should be allowed to go and treat themselves abroad, ditto for the legislatures. They neither care about the health care system in the country nor the educational system. I agree with those calling for the enactment of a law stopping children of public office holders from schooling abroad.

Their children attend the best schools abroad and come back with good degrees, making our children deprived of opportunities and it is also a way of enslaving our children in disguise. If ASUU does not back out of the strike it will lead to revolution in my opinion.

You touched on the government reducing cost of management, do you support those who have called for the scrapping of the National Assembly?

I was listening to the Chairman of the Public Accountant Committee the other time and I was shocked when he said every state in the federation has a representative. That is we have 36 members of the Public Account Committee, of which they are not working for free as they take allowances.

So, that is why the cost of governance is skyrocketing. They should approve maybe four for the senate and four for the House of Representatives just like having a board of directors. The National Assembly members should disclose their salaries and total packages.

By the time they do that people will be stoning those who govern us. There is also information of which I do not know how true that the cars of governors are replaced every two years and officially they are built houses in Abuja and any state of their choice. It is because of the numerous benefits that make them see political offices as a matter of life and death.

Someone that bought a nomination form for N100 Million, isn’t that an investment?

That does not include campaign posters before the primaries, see the vote buying which was clear to everybody during the primaries. To be a president in this country you spend not less than 20 billion naira, the people in the crowd you see with them are rented and get to be paid. This is another area why the media should summon courage and cry out.

Attacks on churches and the infamous money spinning business of kidnaps of clerics, even reverend sisters, have become a major challenge, what is your take?

I will not be surprised if the political class is behind these. See the appearances of these people and shudder. If they do not have godfathers, the money they have been collecting as ransom all these years should have changed them.

You see them looking tattered which suggests that they have people behind the scene. Also, if they do not have people sponsoring them how will they be able to acquire AK47 and other sophisticated ammunition.

Again, which tribe is into this business and which of them has been prosecuted? What is happening in the country shows decadence and corruption. Our political class should be held accountable unless they can prove to the whole world that they have nothing to do with the issue either by way of moral support or sponsor.

Many youths and families seem to be emigrating from Nigeria due to the daily rise in the cost of living, insecurity, frustration and other challenges. What is your view?

If we do not take time we will find ourselves in an uncontrollable revolution. The only thing that can solve this problem is contained in the press releases that I have consistently made know in the last seven years, which is to go back to the basics bequeathed to us by Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

That is regionalism, powers being devolved to the regions so that each can go at its pace. If we do that there will be peace, development and healthy competition. A situation whereby a governor goes to Abuja with his hands behind him is not helping us. First of all, where did you and I meet to agree as the constitution says ‘we Nigerians’?

Power should be devolved to states for the generation of their own light, in charge of their roads, etc. We said we are practising the American system of presidential government; we are just deceiving ourselves. It is those at the top that are benefitting from this system.

We see the constitution encouraging imposition of one religion over another and religious fundamentalists. If you want to get rapid promotion in the armed forces or civil service just convert to Islam, which should not be. Maybe, God is punishing Nigeria. I am sorry you may not agree. God is against injustice and iniquity.

Nigeria is preparing towards the 2023 general elections, what are your expectations?

This time the President should come from the South-East. No part of the country should be alienated. Things would have been better and IPOB would have been a thing of the past if they were listening to some of us. Let the president come from the South, ideally from the Southeast.

North has been nominating since 1966, give the Southeast a chance, they have capable persons. Atiku should not have been allowed to contest regardless of the provisions of the constitution.

Then Musilm-Muslim ticket will only tear this country into parts. Jagaban (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is a Muslim hence morality does not support having his vice as a Muslim. Are we saying we do not have capable Christians in the South?

This is what is upsetting Wike, he is a very courageous person that is why he is speaking up unlike millions that are keeping quiet.

Earlier this year, you reportedly mentioned that the progressives are not sincere whereas you were presented by reports at a recent church event to be gunning for the party, especially the presidential candidate. How do we reconcile both?

I do not have any preferred candidate for this presidential election. I was only trying to say I know Jagaban very well and that there is no doubt that Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is doing well. When I said power should go to the East, I am not referring to Peter Obi or any other person.

It is for the interest of justice and equity that the next president should come from the East, at worst from the South. The North should not compete with the South for any reason. If Atiku steps down today from the contest I will keep my peace.

If the South should produce the next president then the South- West South-East or South- South to negotiate.

Also, I disagree that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable; there is nothing that is nonnegotiable except death. You cannot force things, I am not suggesting a breakup but we should go back to basics of federalism. If we have fiscal federalism and an autonomous system, electricity failure will be a thing of the past.

Has God revealed to you who the next president is?

God will not reveal his mind anyhow, what we need to pray for is divine intervention. Voters should have divine direction on who to cast their votes for. Do not vote for anyone who gives you money, take the money but do not give your vote to such a person. Anyone who gives you money for your vote does not deserve your vote.

The politician gives you N10, 000 for example but he has already taken N100, 000 from you because you lack a good job, good roads, power supply and other things. I suggest that CCTV cameras be installed around polling centres to monitor vote buying and other things. I do not mean there should be cameras to know which candidates voters are voting for.

The votes of those who were paid should not be counted. If you know what happened at the primaries of the political parties you will shed tears. Deborah was slaughtered right on campus, airlines are being grounded, see the rate of naira to dollar, so let us keep asking for God’s intervention.

My prayer every day is for Nigeria to have the person and people that will bring peace and prosperity, that no matter how any candidate tries or how wealthy he is, if such person will not add value to the nation let him be disappointed. You should make that your prayer too. It is not impossible.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...