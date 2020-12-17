Nigeria hits new record high, with over 900 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections hit a new record high on Wednesday, with over 900 cases confirmed across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 930 new cases in its update for December 16, 2020.

This is the highest number of infections recorded in a single-day count since the first case was confirmed on February 27, 2020 — the development comes four days after Nigeria’s previous highest figure of 796 cases.

With the new cases, the country’s total number of confirmed infections has now exceeded 75,000.

According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most cases with 279 new positive samples; FCT was next with 179, while Plateau was third-highest with 62 infections.

While no new death was confirmed on Wednesday leaving the fatality toll at 1,200, the number of active cases has increased from 6,348 to 7,087 within one day.

Meanwhile, the country recorded a slight increase in its daily count of recoveries with 281 patients discharged on Wednesday.

The new figure of discharged patients included “106 community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

Out of over 850,000 samples tested, 75,062 have been confirmed positive but 66,775 patients have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

930 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-279

FCT-179

Plateau-62

Kaduna-54

Kano-52

Katsina-52

Imo-42

Jigawa-42

Rivers-38

Kwara-30

Nasarawa-19

Yobe-15

Ogun-13

Borno-10

Oyo-9

Niger-9

Ebonyi-6

Bauchi-6

Edo-5

Taraba-4

Sokoto-2

Cross River-2

*75, 062 confirmed

66,775 discharged

1,200 deaths

