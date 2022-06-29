Nigeria Hosting of UNWTO Conference: Tourism operators kick, say is of no benefit

Tourism operators in Nigeria under the aegis of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) have kicked against the planned hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisations (UNWTO) first Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industries by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, saying it is of no benefit to either the Nigerian tourism or the operators and therefore resolved to stay away from participating in it.

This development was disclosed in Lagos Wednesday at a press conference addressed by the President of FTAN, Nkwereuwem Onung, when he made known the position of the operators on the conference and advanced reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari should prevail on the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to shelve the planned conference and address more pressing issues facing the tourism sector.

Mohammed had recently inaugurated a central planning committee to organise the UNWTO conference, which is billed to hold between November 14 and 17 as part of events slated for the reopening of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, which is presently being renovated through the Nigeria Bankers’ Committee.

According to Onung, the federation has written a formal open letter to President Buhari on the matter, stating why hosting the conference is inimical to Nigeria. The letter is titled ‘Hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s first conference on cultural tourism and creative industries: A wild goose chase of no benefit to Nigeria and Nigerian cultural tourism and creative industries’.

Onung hinged the private sector tourism operators resolve to boycott the conference principally on the neglect of the sector by the minister over the last seven years, noting that the minister has completely abandoned Nigerian tourism with no impact whatsoever from the ministry on its development and promotion despite the huge budgetary allocation to the sector yearly.

He said at no time has the minister met with the private sector to deliberate on areas of policies, concerns, and problems facing the sector and operators and work out implementable strategies in addressing identified concerns.

Onung disclosed that all efforts made to have a meeting with the minister to discuss on the way forward for the sector proved abortive, with no response from to the over six letters written. But rather than meet with them or attend local tourism events, the minister, he said, prefers to attend meetings and events outside the country hosted by the UNWTO on tourism and culture where he only parades himself as the country’s tourism minister while domestic tourism is suffering from government’s neglect.

