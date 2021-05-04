Sports

Nigeria hosts six-nation Aisha Buhari Cup

Six of the best women football playing nations in Africa, including South Africa, Cameroun, Mali, Morocco, and Ghana will converge on Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament billed to hold in September.

 

According to the Chairman Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has endorsed the championship, which is one of the programmes aimed at uplifting the girl/child in the continent.

 

 

Already, South, Ghana, Cameroun, Mali and Morocco have signified their intention to participate in the competition, which will attract many of the biggest international football figures to Nigeria.

 

Falode says the competition is a direct effect of the election into the FIFA Council of Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, who is particularly interested in the development of women football in the continent.

She added, “It will be a festival of women football with some of the biggest names in world soccer expected to be in Nigeria to witness the matches and also participate in some of the events lined up alongside the games.

“Friends of the first lady are also expected be at the event to support her throughout the tournament

