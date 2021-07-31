Nigeria Hotel Association, HATMAN condemn ECOWAS’ call for raise in VAT, advise FG on way forward

The recent call by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) on the federal government to increase its Value Added Tax (VAT) on hospitality and luxury items including perfume, wine, and other alcoholic beverages, saying Nigeria’s VAT regime is the lowest in the region, has been strongly condemned by tourism operators in the country, arguing that doing so will further stymied recovery in tourism and hospitality business.

This call was made at a recent regional seminar on problems of tax transition in West Africa in Abuja by the ECOWAS Director of Domestic Tax, Tiemtore Salifou.

He said it doesn’t make sense for Nigeria’s VAT regime to be the least in the region, therefore, he advised the federal government to increase VAT on products that would not impact negatively on poorer Nigerians.

“There are some products we can increase VAT on without impacting on the lives of the normal Nigerians,’’ he said, adding that: “I am talking about the hotels, perfumes, wines, and certain products for the rich.

I don’t think it will have any impact on the common people if the government increases tax on them.”

Salifou since making this call has been condemned by many people and organisations especially the different stakeholders in the tourism sector who see such call as unguarded, baseless and calculated attempt to cause problem in the country and further push down the nation’s economy that is struggling to recover from the effect of COVID – 19. Tourism businesses, particularly hospitality businesses, they argued are still on the back foot with low patronage as international travel is still on the decline with restrictions and ban by many countries, making it difficult for business travel to thrive in the country while patronage from domestic tourism, which they said too is low, is not enough to sustain operations of hotels, with many of them shutdown while those still in business have been forced to scale down and right size. The fact that the government have not offered any incentive or palliatives to the sector since the outbreak of COVID-19, they lament has further driven aground operations in the sector, couple with the burden of multiple taxation that tourism and hospitality businesses are bearing in the country with as many as over 20 multiple taxes and levies of all sorts imposed on them by the three tiers of government making it impossible for most of the operators to stay afloat.

Given this scenario, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, who is a seasoned hotelier and the managing director of Blissy Hospitality Services Limited, an Abuja-based hospitality consultancy outfit, said increasing VAT on hospitality and luxury items will further compound the problems of the sector.

Badaki, who is also the first deputy national president of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for private sector associations in tourism, said the federal government should discountenance such advice as heeding to it will not bode well with the nation.

According to him, the advice by Salifou is born out of jealousy and hypocrisy and not on sound economic premises, arguing that it is a conspiracy of some sorts by ECOWAS to hamstrung Nigeria’s economy as they have for years been canvassing the federal government to increase its VAT regime.

‘‘They have been pushing for it for a long time now during several ECOWAS meetings. The intention is to have a uniform tariff and charges within ECOWAS region. But the business environment differs,’’ disclosed Badaki.

Badaki further stated that: ‘‘Again, coupled with COVID-19 that has affected hotel businesses without government intervention or palliatives of any sort to cushion the effects, it will be economically disastrous for the government to do as called for by ECOWAS.’’

He wonders why the government at all would in the first place contemplate such a move, knowing that the economy is still on the recovery path. ‘‘So, why will any government insinuate or contemplate increasing VAT where hotel businesses are yet to pick up.

The current multiple taxes from the federal, state and local governments are taking their tolls already on our sector,’’ he said. The Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA), which is the national umbrella body for hotels, also strongly condemned the move by ECOWAS to blackmail the federal government into taking action that will further plunge the economy into the abyss.

This is even as it renewed it opposition to the current multiple structure of taxation in the country.

The National President of NHA, His Highness, Eze, Patrick C. Anyanwu, said the body is opposed to multiplicity of taxes in Nigeria and condemn in all its ramifications governments’ lukewarm attitude to encourage the growth of tourism sector.

Anyanwu, who is also the vice president, North East, FTAN, disclosed that NHA will do all it can to ensure that ECOWAS’ position is not implemented as it has set in motion machinery to engage with the federal government in working out the best ways of handling the situation, arguing that streamlining of the current tax regime and blocking all existing Leakages remain the best options for increase revenue by the government.

‘‘NHA will fight them and will respond to ECOWAS’ inordinate and antithetical suggestions for increase in VAT,’’ he said while revealing that: ‘‘This is nonsense, NHA Kaduna just had a meeting Kaduna State government where we bemoaned government’s ineptitude and lack luster attitude towards tourism development and we are going to engage with the federal government and all state governments on this tax matter.’’

While the President of Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), Samson Aturu also condemned ECOWAS’ position, saying it is an unfortunate development as the government is yet to come to terms with the reality of the problems hampering the growth of tourism, saying increasing VAT on it will further worsen its growth.

‘‘It is very unfortunate that our government has not yet comes to terms with the reality of the situation militating against the growth of our sector, said Aturu, who is also the chief executive officer of Compass Hotels and Suites Limited. According to him: ‘‘Currently, the barrage of taxes we are paying is not encouraging the development of the industry.

The joint tax board needs to harmonise the taxes at the national, state and local government for ease of collection rather than increase. ‘‘Much could be achieved if this is done.

For instance, the Kaduna State government held a meeting with NHA and centralised the collection of taxes from hotels through NHA which had yielded tremendous result. ‘‘Rather calling for increase Kaduna State model can be adopted by the different tax authorities in the country to achieve the desired results.’’

As part of the effort to sanitise the system and help the government in its quest for increase revenue, he said that the Abuja chapter of FTAN under its newly elected president, Yunusa Mohammed, is soon to galvinise all interest groups in the sector and engage with the FCTA with the view to making it adopt the Kaduna State model.

Although Gbenga Sumonu, who is the coordinator of Lagos State chapter of FTAN, agreed with Salifou that Nigeria has the least VAT regime in the region, he, however, said that was not sufficient ground to call for increase in it without taking cognisance of other factors that are heavily tainted against hospitality businesses in Nigeria.

‘‘No doubt the VAT charged in the country is one of the lowest in the region, however, the cost of doing business is also one of the highest in the region especially in the hospitality and tourism business that is highly unregulated.

‘‘The business needs the support of the government now more than ever at this precarious period.

The burden of taxes, levies, rates and several other charges with different nomenclatures from the three tiers of government is crippling the business and has discouraged many investors from cashing in on the many opportunities inherent in the industry.’’

He added that: ‘‘The government has a role to create an enabling infrastructural support for the business hence investors and players will be ready to do the needful as well.’’

Sumonu, who is also the managing consultant of Complete Hospitality Service Limited, listed some of the current taxes and levies on hotel business in Nigeria to include: CIT, PIT, VAT, HOCT, PAYE, MTAC, cost of registration, Liquor licence, LASEPA, Safety Commission, LASAA, waste disposal, water regulations charges, car park permit, radio and TV license, as well as entertainment levy.

