Nigeria Hotel Association lauds ECOWAS Parliament over deliberation on electricity

Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA) has commended the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament over what it described as its bold move deliberating on electricity tariffs, which has become challenge to businesses in the region. NHA is the umbrella body of all hotels in Nigeria, in a statement by its national President, His Highness, Eze, Patrick C. Anyanwu, expressed his satisfaction over the current meeting of ECOWAS Parliament in Abidijan, to discuss the issue of electricity in member states. Anyanwu said: ‘‘The move was quite thoughtful as it is in consonance with African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AFCFTA) which is to enhance productivity as electricity supply is a key component to production and services. While expressing dismayed over the high cost of electricity to hotels, he disclosed that most hotels in Nigeria spend up to 45% of their earnings on electricity. He therefore urged the ECOWAS Parliament to concentrate more on issues bordering on increased productivity, services and engendering conducive alignment between trade, fiscal and monetary policies as well as provide incentives to hotels, which are major drivers in improving Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in ECOWAS member states.

