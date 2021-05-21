Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria Idol: Top 9 contestants emerge

Posted on

Two of the contestants of the Nigerian Idol competition, Faith Mac and Dotun, were last Sunday evicted from the show, after scoring the least votes in the first round of public voting. Last week’s performances had the surviving contestants perform covers of songs composed by their music idols, while the judges – Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, and Obi Asika – watched. Kingdom, who is a fan of popstar, Teni, did a his rendition of the song Uyo Meyo, which was well received by the audience. DJ Sose remarked that he seemed very comfortable with the song and Seyi Shay noted that the performance was emotive. Another contestant, Daniel, did a cover of James Arthur’s song, Empty Spaces.

His performance was met with criticism by Seyi Shay and Obi Asika, but DJ Sose believed that he did a good job. On his part, Faith Jason opted for the song ‘All Time Low’ by Jon Bellion — a song he performed during the audition. The judges loved it, even more, this time as Seyi Shay could not contain her excitement. While disclosing her admiration for the K-Pop band BTS, Beyonce chose to perform a cover of the track, Dynamite.

DJ Sose commended her for showing her playful side while Obi Asika noted her growth through the stages of the competition. Emmanuel rendered a soulful cover of Labrinth’s song, Beneath Your Beautiful, which was lauded by Obi Asika for the palpable emotion. Seyi Shay described it as ‘captivating’, while DJ Sose remarked that Emmanuel will fare better as a live performer than a studio recording. The sixth contestant to be saved by the viewers was Akunna, the entertainment lawyer. Dressed in a glowing red dress, she took on the difficult task of covering Beyonce’s “XO”, but her strong voice carried the performance. The judges lauded her

Our Reporters

