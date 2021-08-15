News

Nigeria imports N227bn worth of cooking gas

·12.5kg may hit N10,000 by year end –Marketer

 

About 65 per cent or 650,000 metric tonnes of the one million metric tonnes Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) valued at N227billion ($455million) used by Nigerians in 2020 were imported by marketers.

 

Findings revealed that Nigeria imported the quantity to augment the 350,000 tonnes allocated to domestic market by the Nigerian LNG Company Limited in the period.

 

 

Currently, an average price of LPG around the world is $0.70 per liter or $700 per tonne as the price of 12.5-kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas is between N5,000 to N6,500 across the country.

 

In July 2021, two vessels left Onne Port with 82,600tonnes of LPG valued at N28.9billion ($58.5million) for export. The vessels laden with the product are Methane Spirit with 70,000 tonnes and Africa Gas, 12,600 tonnes.

 

Worried by the high price, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) appealed to the Federal Government to reconsider its re-imposition of Value Added Tax on imported LPG in the country.

 

The Executive Secretary of the association, Mr Bassey Essien, said in Lagos that the reintroduction of the policy (VAT) would further increase the price of cooking gas across the country.

 

The government had in 2019 gazetted the removal of VAT on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, as a product to increase its domestic utilisation.

 

However, the executive secretary noted that it was unfortunate that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS and the Federal Ministry of Finance had gone to resuscitate a product that was exempted and gazetted from VAT, saying that government had declared the year 2021 to 2030 as the decade of gas in Nigeria with the goal of deepening gas utilisation.

 

He noted that Nigerians were already complaining about the prices of cooking gas across the country and this would further worsen the situation.

 

Essien explained that while government was desirous of expanding its revenue base, it should also consider the impact the reintroduction of VAT on importation of LPG would have in the country.

 

He warned that the goal  would be defeated if cooking gas went out of the reach of ordinary Nigerians due to the current increment in prices of the commodity.

 

The executive secretary said: “More than one million metric tonnes of gas were used by Nigerians in 2020, with about 60 per cent of the product imported by marketers.”

 

According to him, Nigeria imports to augment the 350,000 tonnes allocated to the domestic market by the Nigerian LNG Company Limited. He noted: “So, putting VAT on it simply means that Nigerians will pay more and if we go on this route, the price of 12.5kg might hit N10,000 in some parts of the country by December.”

 

He noted that some users of cooking gas were gradually reverting to the use of kerosene and firewood with the attendant health implications.

 

Nevertheless, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) had said that the removal of 7.5 per cent VAT on LPG importation was a discouragement for potential investors in the upstream sector which transcends to double losses for the government.

 

A director in the organisation, Mr Sarki Auwalu, explained that government had to reimpose VAT on imported LPG to attract investments to local gas production. He said: “For me personally, I wouldn’t like us to be importing LPG. This is a country that has over 600TCF of gas.

 

“We have proven reserves of 206TCF. If you allow LPG to be imported without any restriction, it means you are not giving opportunity for upstream investors that will drill and get this gas.

 

“Nigeria gas is sweet and rich. Sweet means that there is no sulphur. Rich means that it is rich in liquid.

 

Anywhere you see gas in Nigeria, you can extract condensates out of it, which is another input to the industry. You can extract propane, then you extract the LPG butane.

 

So it is this LPG butane that they are bringing in because it is easier to go and buy and sell it here, especially with no payment of VAT.”

