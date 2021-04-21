Nigeria imports N304.9bn drugs from India

Despite complaints and restriction by the Federal Government to curb importation of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, India has exported N304.9 billion ($635.39 million) drugs to Nigeria in the last one year.

Other countries competing with Nigeria are Kenya and Tanzania, which have imported drugs valued at $238 million and $204.18 million respectively in 2020.

Worried by the influx of fake drugs into the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said that it would start pre-shipment analysis of drugs imported into Nigeria from India and China, countries suspected exporting most fake and counterfeit drugs as demand for generic drugs increased. It was gathered that India’s pharmaceutical exports last year grew by 18.7 per cent to $24.44 billion in the financial year ended March 31, 2021, spurred by strong demand for the country’s generic drugs.

The industry posted its best export performance in value terms despite the global pharma market shrinking by between one per cent and two per cent in 2020.au According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) Director General, Ravi Udaya Bhaskar, exports increased by 13.4 per cent as against the previous fiscal’s growth of 2.24 per cent as Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania were the other major markets in Africa.

Bhaskar noted that North America remained the largest market for Indian pharmaceuticals, accounting for a more than 34 per cent share. In May, last year, the Federal Government approved that im-port duty should be waived for medical equipment and supplies to strengthen health infrastructure in response to COVID19.

The import duty waiver covers medical equipment, disinfectants and medical consumables. However, NAFDAC had complained that importation of so many products, particularly drugs, had negative impact on the nation’s economy. Its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, expressed concerns in Abuja that Nigeria had depended so much on foreign goods, noting that only water was not being imported by pharmacists into the country.

The director general said recently that COVID-19 had caused increase in prices of imported goods as the country has over the years neglected local industries and local production.

She added that the agency would welcome herbal practitioners ready to show their experience with scientific proof to treat COVID-19. It would be recalled that the agency had said it would start pre-shipment analysis of drugs imported into the country.

Its Resident Media Consultant, Mr. Sayo Akintola, explained that the drugs to be analysed were those coming into the country from China and India, with a view to curbing the menace of substandard drugs in the country.

He explained that the agency had entered into partnership with pre-shipment agents in China and India in a bid to take the war against importation of illicit drugs to their countries of origin.

The agency added that it would partner with Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), where it had seized Tramadol with estimated street value of N1.7 trillion while unwholesome foods and other regulated products worth over N4 billion were seized and destroyed in exercises across the nation

