Nigeria imports N330.23bn pharmaceutical products

Nigeria has imported N330.23billion ($733.86million) worth of pharmaceutical products from Germany, India and the United States in the last two years. It was learnt that only 20 per cent of pharmaceutical products were currently being produced locally, while 80 per cent are imported due to lack of intervention, incentives and poor government policy which favoured importers.

According to the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), local drug manufacturers may soon close shop since almost all finished pharmaceutical products were imported into the country majorly by non- pharmacists.

The group blamed the challenge experienced by local drug firms on inconsistent government policies, which had deterred investors and killed local drug manufacturing from the industry.

Data by the International Trade Statistics (ITS) revealed that within the last two years, Germany exported N52.4billion ($116.86million) to the country, while United States supplied ($243.8million) between 2018 and 2019.

It noted that a total of N25.6billion ($57.24million) drugs was exported in 2018, while N26.8bn ($59.62million) drugs were also brought from Germany to Nigeria in 2019.

Also, the data explained that within the period, Nigeria imported pharmaceutical products valued at N52.03billion ($115.6million), N57.7billion ($128.2million) respectively from U.S, while N75.6billion ($167.9million) and N92.41billion($205.36million) worth of pharmaceutical products from India, leading to 18.24 per cent increase in the imports. It was leant that if the local industry is not supported by the Federal Government, Nigeria would soon depend on 100 per cent importation of foreign medicines.

The pharmaceutical group said that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were good examples, noting that Bangladesh supplied over 95 per cent of their medicines, while the sector contributes significantly to their Gross Domestic Products.

According to PMG-MAN the massive importation of drugs into the country was a typical indication of policy summersault, which would later make nonsense of manufacturing locally.

It would be recalled recently that the Supply Chain Management (SCM) -Material managers committee of PMG-MAN complained that some government agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency For Food, Drug Administration and control (NAFDAC) and National Security Agencies (NSA) were duplicating duties in the inspection process at the port.

They noted that almost every finished pharmaceutical product was imported into the country, even those that fall under the import prohibition list. Meanwhile, it was gathered that more drugs would imported to the country this year following the waiver granted to importers as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic despite the official exchange rate which has moved from N307 to over N380, while the parallels market is now between N465 and N500 to $1.

In May this year, the Federal Government approved that import duty should be waived for medical equipment and supplies to strengthen health infrastructure in response to the COVID19. The import duty waiver covers medical equipment such as ventilators, test kits, personal protective gear, thermometers, disinfectants and medical consumables.

However, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said importation of so many products, particularly drugs have negative impact on the nation’s economy.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had expressed concerns Abuja that Nigeria had depended so much on foreign goods, noting that such dependency on foreign goods would not grow our economy but rather retard its development.

Adeyeye, had said that the only water was not imported by pharmacists to the country. She said recently that COVID- 19 had caused an increase in prices of imported goods as the country has over neglected local industries and local production. She added that the agency would welcome herbal practitioners ready to show their experience with scientific proof to treat the COVID-1

