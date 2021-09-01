Business

Nigeria imports N34.7bn frozen fish from Japan

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria has imported a total of N34.7 billion ($69.39 million) Mackerel fish from Japan between 2019 and June 2021 despite tight import restriction by the Federal Government. Frozen Mackerel exports were fairly steady in the first half of the year as Nigerian importers abandoned Norway and shifted to Japan’s Mackerel species, which is far cheaper.

The H1’21 export value of JPY 1.5 billion ($13 million, €11 million) was 13 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2020 and up just one per cent from that of 2019. Data obtained from International Trade Statistics (ITS) indicated that Japan had overtaken Norway by 73.87 per cent since 2018 on fish export to Nigeria.

The data revealed that Japan’s fish exports to Nigeria rose from $1.04 million or 2.14 per cent in 2016 to $48.62 million (97.8 per cent) in 2018. Its export to Nigeria in 2017 was $28.57 million. It was gathered that Pacific Mackerel from Japan, which was $850 per tonne, is 43 per cent cheaper than the prices of Norwegian Mackerel specie sold at $1,500 per tonne.

The main markets for Mackerel have traditionally been China, South Korea and Thailand, but Nigeria, Egypt and Ghana have taken large volumes of Mackerel since 2018. In August, statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that five vessels berthed at Lagos Port’s terminals C and D with 56,178.6 tonnes of the fish. At the terminal, Gogland Reefer berthed with 4,242.16 tonnes, Cool Girl, 4,686.5 tonnes; Sierra Laurel, 42,000 tonnes; Sierra Queen, 4,200 tonnes and Crown Sapphire, 5,250 tonnes.

In the past, Nigeria was Norway’s largest market for fish because of high taste for Mackerel, but Japan has surpassed its competitor in Mackerel and other pelagic species’ supplies to Nigeria. It would be recalled that Nigeria Fisheries and Aquaculture Department’s Director, Ime Umoh, had identified the high cost of inputs, use of unimproved breeds in aquaculture and need for improved access to finance as the main obstacles hampering expansion of the country’s aquaculture sub-sector.

Umoh, who said this at the international dialogue on the Transformation and Future of Aquatic Food Systems in Nigeria on behalf of Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Muhammad Sabo Nanono, said due to constraints hampering the growth of the aquaculture sub-sector, Nigeria had been left with a deficit of 2.5 million metric tonnes of fish.

He estimated the current total fish demand in Nigeria at 3.6 million metric tonnes annually, saying that the country produced an estimated 1.1 million tonnes from the 10 million people actively involved in primary and secondary fisheries operations.

He noted that the 2.5 million tonnes deficit was being addressed through imports. Umoh explained that the Federal Government was committed towards improving the aquaculture sub-sector and increase domestic production of fish to reduce importation of frozen fish into the country. However, he did not outline how government proposes to engage with other fish stakeholders in expanding the aquaculture sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930 and the yen just […]
Business

NSE opens week positive with N186bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday in red. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 1.46 per cent with market breadth closing negative with 15 gainers as against 19 losers   The upswing, according to market […]
Business

Oil falls further as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices extended losses to fall around 2% on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, while a U.S. stimulus package eluded negotiators amid ongoing worries about demand. Brent crude slipped on the news and was down 78 cents, or 1.9%, at $40.53 a barrel at 0516 GMT. U.S. oil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica