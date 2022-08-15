Business

Nigeria imports N61.9bn palm oil amid high price

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have revealed that the inflows of palm oil imports through the seaports have reached N61.9 billion ($95.2 million). The imports declined 49.1 per cent from $186.7 million in 2021 in the same period due to forex restriction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), high price of the commodity, which has reached $1,121.33 per tonne in the global market and the Ukraine-Russia war. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that Lagos Port Complex took delivery of 66,400 tonnes from eight vessels between April and August 2022. Also, in the first quarter of 2022, NBS explained that palm oil from Malaysia into the country was valued at ₦13.5 billion, leading to 72.1 per cent rise in less than four months. This month, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that the country will take delivery of 19,200 tonnes of the produce from Rayyan I laden with 10,200 tonnes; Chem Lyra, 5,000 tonnes and Easterly AS Oliva, 4,000 tonnes. Also in July, 2022, Winter discharged 8,200 tonnes, Admore, 19,000 tonnes and Golden Camellia, 9,700 tonnes, while Atlantik Miracle and Harbour Progress offloaded 5,300 tonnes and 5,000 tonnes in May, 2022 respectively. Palm importation by Nigeria has declined to $186.7 million or 46.9 per cent or in the last two years following import restriction by the Federal Government and high price. The country imported $351 million worth of the produce in 2020 from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Colombia and Niger but the imports was reduced to $186.7 million in 2021. In 2020, Nigeria imported $351 million, making it the 23rd largest importer of palm oil in the world as imports from Malaysia was $242 million or 69 per cent; Singapore, $50.8 million or 14.5 per cent; Indonesia, $44.4 million or 12.7 per cent; Niger, $7.35 million or 2 per cent and Colombia, $3.75 million or 1.06 per cent. It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria  (CBN) had said that the country would have been earning approximately $20 billion annually from processing of palm oil, that is, half of the 2022 federal budget. The Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said over $500 million was being spent annually on the importation of palm oil. Emefiele recalled that in the late 50s and 60s, Nigeria was not only the world’s leading producer of palm oil, but was the largest exporter of palm oil, accounting for close to 40 per cent of the global market share. He noted: “We are determined to change this narrative

 

We intend to support improved production of palm oil to meet not only the domestic needs of the market, but to also increase our exports to improve our forex earnings. “As part of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), CBN will work with large corporate stakeholders and smallholder farmers to ensure the availability of quality seeds for this year’s planting season.” The governor stressed that with the help of the state governments, Nigeria could reach self-sufficiency in palm oil between 2022 and 2024 and  ultimately overtake Thailand and Columbia to become the third-largest producer over the next few years. Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Foremost Development Services Limited and Advisor to Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON), Mr Fatai Afolabi, while speaking at a forum organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in Lagos recently disclosed that 40 per cent of all palm oil plantations in Malaysia were owned or farmed by small-scale farmers, whereas, it was over 70 per cent smallscale owned in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Ecobank Nigeria appoints new Chairman, Directors

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tony Chukwunyem Ecobank Nigeria Wednesday announced the appointment of Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mrs. Titilayo Olujobi and Mrs. Bimbola Wright as Non-Executive Directors. According to a statement issued by the bank, Mrs. Adesola, who has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, following the end of tenure of Mr. John Aboh, is […]
Business

Accra Institute emerges best ECOWAS tech varsity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana and one of the leading educational institutions in West Africa, has been announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra. AIT was awarded ‘The Most Outstanding Institution in COVID- 19 Times’; […]
Business

Oil prices rise on Saudi Aramco’s upbeat demand view, Iraq output cut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices climbed on Monday, supported by Saudi optimism on Asian demand and an Iraqi pledge to deepen supply cuts, although uncertainty over a deal to shore up the U.S. economic recovery capped gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 50 cents, or 1.2%, to $41.72 a barrel at 0301 GMT, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica