Nigeria imports N83bn wheat from Canada over Ukraine disruption

Disrupted supply from Ukraine has prompted Nigerian noodles producers to shifted to Canada to buy wheat valued N83billion ($179.59 million) in 2022. About 6.26million tonnes of Ukrainian wheat were exported to Nigeria and other West African countries in 2021 marketing year before the outbreak of war between Russian and Ukraine last year. It was learnt that Nigeria’s wheat imports from Ukraine was 259,000 tonnes, while its imports from Russia was 912,000tonnes in 2021. Currenly, seven vessels laden with 243,806 tonnes of wheat are jostling to secure berthing space at Ecomarine terminal in Calabar Port and Josepdam terminal at Tincan island Port and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos. According to a shipping data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from this week, three of the ships will be moored to offload 106,324 tonnes at Josepdam, while 26,000 tonnes and 111,482 tonnes of the commodity would be discharged at Ecomarine and ABTL respectively.

At Tincan Port are Petrel Bulker with 33,912 tonnes; Ultra Rocanville, 38,500 tonnes and Petrel Bulker, 33,912 tonnes, while Desert Ranger and Alicia are at ABTL with 55,100tonnes and 56,382 tonnes respectively. Also, at Calabar Port the shipping data noted Zola will offload 10,000 tonnes and Desert Unity, 16,000 tonnes. However, since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sea exports from Ukraine were stopped, leading to supply shortages in Nigeria and other African countries. According to the Canadian Grain Commission, wheat exports from Canada totalled 9.5million tonnes between July 2021 and May 2022 with about 940,000t shipped to Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and other African countries, compared with about 2.15million tonnes in 2020-21. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) also noted that Canada had good prospects for ramping up its wheat shipments to Africa this season, following an expected rebound in exports to 25million tonnes from 15million tonnes in 2022. Last year, the National Wheat Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAWFPMAN), said that it would cultivate over 200,000 hectares of wheat through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor BorrowersProgramme (ABP). The ABP scheme, according to CBN, had empowered wheat farmers with the new heat-tolerant varieties of seeds capable of increasing production per hectare to a minimum of four tonnes per hectare. The association stressed the need to meet the cravings of Nigerians in the full value chain of wheat production in the country. The association, which comprises of small holder farmers, processors and marketers across Nigeria, who are major stakeholders in wheat production, benefited in the last Dry Season Wheat Farming CBN intervention of the ABP. Also, the National President of the association, Alhaji Adamu Ardo urged the Federal Government to boost wheat production in Nigeria, with a view to helping solve the problem of wheat importation in Nigeria which will help reduce cost of cost of wheatbased products. He explained in Abuja that the association benefited from the CBN’s ABP last season and cultivated over 15,000 hectares of wheat, which was bought by Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), adding that the development resulted into cutting down of wheat importation by flour millers to about half of their previous year’s imports. Ardo noted that what the current administration achieved in the area of self sufficiency in rice production could be replicated in wheat production.

