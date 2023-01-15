News

Nigeria In A Critical Moment-CMSN, Says, ‘Vote For Credible Candidates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Nigeria In A Critical Moment-CMSN, Says, ‘Vote For Credible Candidates

The Conference of Major Superiors of Nigeria, (CMSN),….

congregations of both catholic priests and Revence Sisters, has advised Nigerians to remain resolute in the quest for a better Nation, as it prepare for the general election less than six weeks from now.

It stated this at the end of its 2023 Conference, held at Domus Fidei Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Generalate, Ikeja, Lagos State last week, titled “Inter-Generational Dialogue: Towards Building Synergy in Consecrated Life in Nigeria, as it noted that, as Consecrated Persons, it is a call to live a community life and imbibe the spirit of synodality. Stressing that we are called to be open to dialogue across all generations: “a dialogue that resolves differences and promotes unity in diversity”.

In a communique jointly signed by CMSN Presidents and Executive Secretaries, Very Rev. Fr. (Prof) Anthony Kanu, OSA, for, (Men), and Rev. (Sr) Adenike Regina Oke, SSMA, (NCWR); Rev. (Fr) Gregory Ezeokeke, CMF, (Men), and Rev. (Sr) Patricia Nwamaka Nwafor, OP, (NCWR), called on well meaning Nigerians to rise up against evil that has besieged the nation while admonishing that the election before us should bring the desired change and hope. Part of it reads further:
“As a nation, we are in a critical moment faced with challenges that border on economy, security, politics and other issues. We are battling with acute shortage of fuel, high rate of inflation, continuous kidnapping, killings, banditry and other uncertainties.

“We call on the government to be proactive in ameliorating the sufferings of the masses and to secure the nation. As we approach our general elections, we appreciate the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria for composing the beautiful prayer for free, fair and peaceful elections in Nigeria and we also acknowledge the signing of the electoral bill.

We are enjoined to be faithful to the prayer and encourage all Nigerians of voting age to collect their PVCs, go out to vote and to vote for credible candidates, shun election rigging and violence, vote buying and selling”
CMSN however, want citizens to engage in inter-generational dialogue in order to promote peace, unity and to resolve conflicts, promote mutual respect and kindness starting from families, religious communities and the society at large, openness to the language of different generations for better understanding among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Resign now, Akeredolu tells his Deputy, Ajayi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…taunts PDP, says ‘Ondo is not Edo Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who won his re-election bid last Saturday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on his incumbent Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, to resign if he has any honour left in him. He had earlier received his certificate of Return from […]
News

Elections: APC goes spiritual, prays for Oyetola, Tinubu’s success

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Nine days to the conduct of the gubernatorialelectioninOsun State, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, organised a special prayer for the success of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the polls. The interdenominational prayer was organised by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus. The programme held at the Ilerioluwa […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: NMA cautions FG as 138 corp members test positive

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

Against the background of reported increasing new cases of COVID-19 infections among members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, has urged the Federal Government to find another way to carry out camping activities for youth corps members or delay them till the third wave of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica