Nigeria In A Critical Moment-CMSN, Says, ‘Vote For Credible Candidates

The Conference of Major Superiors of Nigeria, (CMSN),….

congregations of both catholic priests and Revence Sisters, has advised Nigerians to remain resolute in the quest for a better Nation, as it prepare for the general election less than six weeks from now.

It stated this at the end of its 2023 Conference, held at Domus Fidei Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Generalate, Ikeja, Lagos State last week, titled “Inter-Generational Dialogue: Towards Building Synergy in Consecrated Life in Nigeria, as it noted that, as Consecrated Persons, it is a call to live a community life and imbibe the spirit of synodality. Stressing that we are called to be open to dialogue across all generations: “a dialogue that resolves differences and promotes unity in diversity”.

In a communique jointly signed by CMSN Presidents and Executive Secretaries, Very Rev. Fr. (Prof) Anthony Kanu, OSA, for, (Men), and Rev. (Sr) Adenike Regina Oke, SSMA, (NCWR); Rev. (Fr) Gregory Ezeokeke, CMF, (Men), and Rev. (Sr) Patricia Nwamaka Nwafor, OP, (NCWR), called on well meaning Nigerians to rise up against evil that has besieged the nation while admonishing that the election before us should bring the desired change and hope. Part of it reads further:

“As a nation, we are in a critical moment faced with challenges that border on economy, security, politics and other issues. We are battling with acute shortage of fuel, high rate of inflation, continuous kidnapping, killings, banditry and other uncertainties.

“We call on the government to be proactive in ameliorating the sufferings of the masses and to secure the nation. As we approach our general elections, we appreciate the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria for composing the beautiful prayer for free, fair and peaceful elections in Nigeria and we also acknowledge the signing of the electoral bill.

We are enjoined to be faithful to the prayer and encourage all Nigerians of voting age to collect their PVCs, go out to vote and to vote for credible candidates, shun election rigging and violence, vote buying and selling”

CMSN however, want citizens to engage in inter-generational dialogue in order to promote peace, unity and to resolve conflicts, promote mutual respect and kindness starting from families, religious communities and the society at large, openness to the language of different generations for better understanding among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...