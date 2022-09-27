Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses again

Many states and cities in Nigeria were thrown into darkness yesterday as the national power grid also known as the Electricity Transmission System collapsed again at about 10:51 am.

Many parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja; Kano; Kaduna, Nasarawa, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi and Lagos states were affected by the outage. It was learnt that the nation’s electricity grid collapsed to zero MW.

The highest generation on Sunday was 4,100MW while the least generation was 3,652MW with the frequency undulating between 49.04 Herts (HZ) and 50.34Hz. Information from the System Operations, a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), revealed that only Afam IV was on the grid but had zero supply as of noon. Investigation showed that as of 10.15 am on Monday, the national electricity grid had 3,712MW generated from 21 generation companies (GenCos).

The Head, Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, in a first statement to customers, confirmed the collapse of the national grid. Ezeh said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51 am today, September 26, 2022.

This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. “Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.” Also, Eko Electricity in its statement said: “We regret to inform you of the ongoing system collapse on the national grid. This has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service.

Please bear with us as we are working with our TCN partners on a swift resolution.” But in an updated statement, Ezeh also said that two of EEDC’s interface of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations at Nibo and Awada had received supply at 12.36 pm and 12:37 pm respectively, on Monday with a directive to maintain only 7MW.

Ezeh in the updated statement to its customers added that the distribution company was hopeful of a full restoration of supply.

However, as of the time of filing this story, electricity had yet to be restored in many states and cities, including parts of Lagos State.

TCN that manages the grid had yet to give reasons for the latest collapse as of the time of filing this report.

The national grid had two system collapses twice on July 20. It also collapsed twice each in March and April and had the fifth collapse on June 12.

