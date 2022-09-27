News Top Stories

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses again

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Many states and cities in Nigeria were thrown into darkness yesterday as the national power grid also known as the Electricity Transmission System collapsed again at about 10:51 am.

 

Many parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja; Kano; Kaduna, Nasarawa, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi and Lagos states were affected by the outage. It was learnt that the nation’s electricity grid collapsed to zero MW.

 

The highest generation on Sunday was 4,100MW while the least generation was 3,652MW with the frequency undulating between 49.04 Herts (HZ) and 50.34Hz. Information from the System Operations, a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), revealed that only Afam IV was on the grid but had zero supply as of noon. Investigation showed that as of 10.15 am on Monday, the national electricity grid had 3,712MW generated from 21 generation companies (GenCos).

 

The Head, Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, in a first statement to customers, confirmed the collapse of the national grid. Ezeh said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51 am today, September 26, 2022.

 

This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being  experienced across the network. “Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

 

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.” Also, Eko Electricity in its statement said: “We regret to inform you of the ongoing system collapse on the national grid. This has affected our entire network and impacted our ability to deliver optimum service.

Please bear with us as we are working with our TCN partners on a swift resolution.” But in an updated statement, Ezeh also said that two of EEDC’s interface of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations at Nibo and Awada had received supply at 12.36 pm and 12:37 pm respectively, on Monday with a directive to maintain only 7MW.

Ezeh in the updated statement to its customers added that the distribution company was hopeful of a full restoration of supply.

However, as of the time of filing this story, electricity had yet to be restored in many states and cities, including parts of Lagos State.

TCN that manages the grid had yet to give reasons for the latest collapse as of the time of filing this report.

The national grid had two system collapses twice on July 20. It also collapsed twice each in March and April and had the fifth collapse on June 12.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty Intl: Nigeria records 11,200 rape cases in one year

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja   Amnesty International, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria has recorded no fewer than 11,200 cases of rape over the last one year.   In its latest report, published on Monday, Amnesty International lamented that though Nigeria had in the  past declared a “state of emergency” on sexual and gender-based violence, rape persists at […]

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Conduct research to mitigate security challenges, Fintiri charges Chemical Society of Nigeria

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has challenged members of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) to conduct comprehensive research that will assist in mitigating the security challenges in the country. Fintiri gave the charge while declaring open the 45th Annual International Conference of the Chemical Society of Nigeria in Yola, the Adamawa State capital […]
News

COVID 19: Delta attains 7.05% vaccination, tasks media on sensitisation

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

In a bid to check the spread of the Omicron variant, the Delta State Government on Wednesday said it had attained 7.05 per cent COVID-19 vaccination as at December 21. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, with the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a joint press conference in Asaba. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica