Nigeria in darkness as National Grid collapses, again

The national electricity transmission system also known as National Grid suffered a total collapse on Wednesday, plunging the country into darkness.
This is the second time the grid would collapse this year after the February 17 partial collapse leading to power outage in some parts of Nigeria including Lagos State.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which confirmed that the grid experienced a total system collapse on Wednesday, maintained that the failure resulted in blackout in some parts of the country.
The TCN made the confirmation in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, sent to New Telegraph.
Mbah said: “The TCN, hereby, states that at about 11.01 a.m today, May, 12 ,2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.
“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 a.m and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.”
According to her, while the restoration of the grid and power gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

Reporter

