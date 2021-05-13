News Top Stories

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

The national electricity transmission system also known as national grid suffered a total collapse on Wednesday, plunging the country into darkness. This is the second time the grid would collapse this year after the February 17 partial collapse leading to power outage in some parts of Nigeria including Lagos State.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which confirmed that the grid experienced a total system collapse on Wednesday, maintained that the failure resulted in blackout in some parts of the country. The TCN made the confirmation in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, sent to New Telegraph. Mbah said: “The TCN, hereby, states that at about 11.01 a.m today, May, 12 ,2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 a.m and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.” According to her, while the restoration of the grid and power gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

“TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country,” she added. The collapse, which, according to an independent finding by this newspaper, occurred around 11.00 am on Wednesday, was also confirmed by two of the country’s electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter. Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said: “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid.

Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.” The grid, which is being managed by government- owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences. Spinning reserve is the generation capacity that is online but unloaded and that can respond within 10 minutes to compensate for generation or transmission outages.

