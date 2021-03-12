News

Nigeria in most difficult moment, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that Nigeria is in its most difficult moments. Okorocha, who spoke yesterday in Abuja when some youths visited him, said while other countries were planning to go to the moon, Nigeria is chasing herdsmen with AK-47. The former governor carpeted most Nigerian leaders as people with ambition, no vision, stating that it is the bane of Nigeria’s democracy.

He, however, assured the youth, who came under the umbrella, “Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha” (FOWARO 2023) that if given opportunity to lead the country, this situation would be a thing of the past, just as he promised to provide opportunities for youths that would bring out their potentials.

According to him, the Presidency would not in any way make him famous, as it would be a call for service. The former governor said he had contested for Presidential ticket of political parties for three times and lost all but was optimistic that he would win in his fourth attempt. He said: “Anytime I see Nigerians come together, especially the youth, I get excited, I get emotional and I am deep with my thoughts because the Nigeria we are talking about starts and ends with the youth.

“We are a nation still struggling to be like other nations of the world and it has become a thing of concern that we are still talking about building a Nigeria at this time of our life. One of the things that is disturbing today is that our nation is being described as the poverty capital in the world along with some of the African countries. Our nation is going through the most difficult moment. It is either kidnapping today or Boko Haram striking and it is obvious that all is not well with our country and it pains me as a member of this generation. “While other countries are talking about going to the moon and building sky scrapers of 100 floors, we are talking about how to catch the herdsmen with AK-47; we are talking about Boko Haram striking; and we are talking about sealing of properties. It looks to me as a joke. We therefore have to ask people under the present situation how to make this country better but unfortunately, we are in the world of democracy, where everybody is free to aspire but I tell you, most people who aspire to lead us at every level in this country only have ambition without a vision.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu, a good brand to market, says Buhari

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Adewumi Ademiju

…as Agbalajobi predicts victory in gov’s favour With about 48 hours to the governorship election in Ondo State, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of the state to vote for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the Saturday’s election. According to the President, who addressed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) via virtual […]
News

Kingship, land dispute protests rock Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was a crossfire protests by the people of Idumuje- Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State on Wednesday and the protesters barricaded the gate to the Government House, in Asaba, the state capital. They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene in the monarchical war and land grabbing crisis that […]
News

Presidency: Abia, Lagos, Kano to get higher allocation in MSME Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that Abia, Lagos and Kano states will get higher allocations in the distribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) fromthe N2.3 trillionEconomic Sustainability Plan (ESP) Fund.   A Presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, also assured the people that all other states and the FCT will get an evenly distributed share of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica