Nigeria in most difficult moment, says Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that Nigeria is in its most difficult moments. Okorocha, who spoke yesterday in Abuja when some youths visited him, said while other countries were planning to go to the moon, Nigeria is chasing herdsmen with AK-47. The former governor carpeted most Nigerian leaders as people with ambition, no vision, stating that it is the bane of Nigeria’s democracy.

He, however, assured the youth, who came under the umbrella, “Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha” (FOWARO 2023) that if given opportunity to lead the country, this situation would be a thing of the past, just as he promised to provide opportunities for youths that would bring out their potentials.

According to him, the Presidency would not in any way make him famous, as it would be a call for service. The former governor said he had contested for Presidential ticket of political parties for three times and lost all but was optimistic that he would win in his fourth attempt. He said: “Anytime I see Nigerians come together, especially the youth, I get excited, I get emotional and I am deep with my thoughts because the Nigeria we are talking about starts and ends with the youth.

“We are a nation still struggling to be like other nations of the world and it has become a thing of concern that we are still talking about building a Nigeria at this time of our life. One of the things that is disturbing today is that our nation is being described as the poverty capital in the world along with some of the African countries. Our nation is going through the most difficult moment. It is either kidnapping today or Boko Haram striking and it is obvious that all is not well with our country and it pains me as a member of this generation. “While other countries are talking about going to the moon and building sky scrapers of 100 floors, we are talking about how to catch the herdsmen with AK-47; we are talking about Boko Haram striking; and we are talking about sealing of properties. It looks to me as a joke. We therefore have to ask people under the present situation how to make this country better but unfortunately, we are in the world of democracy, where everybody is free to aspire but I tell you, most people who aspire to lead us at every level in this country only have ambition without a vision.

Like this: Like Loading...