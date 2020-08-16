News

Nigeria inches towards 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Nigeria inches towards 50,000 COVID-19 cases

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 298 new COVID-19 infections in 16 states. This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 49,068.
States with new Covid-19 cases include Plateau-108; Kaduna-49; Lagos-47; Ogun-18; Osun-17; FCT-15 and Ondo-14. Others are Edo-8; Oyo-6; Akwa Ibom-4; Cross River-4; Borno-3; Ekiti-2; Bauchi, Kano and Rivers-1 each.
There was one COVID-19 death reported in Nigeria in the last 24 hours with the national death toll put at 975.
This is as 207 patients are discharged bringing the number of successfully treated cases to 36,497.
BREAKDOWN
298 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-108
Kaduna-49
Lagos-47
Ogun-18
Osun-17
FCT-15
Ondo-14
Edo-8
Oyo-6
Akwa Ibom-4
Cross River-4
Borno-3
Ekiti-2
Bauchi-1
Kano-1
Rivers-1
*49,068 confirmed
36,497 discharged
975 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Economic sabotage: We recovered N89.7m stolen diesel in one week –AFN

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Friday, said that it recovered an estimated four hundred thousand litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), stored at different refining sites by suspected economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta region of the country. Apart from the recoveries, it noted that the illegal sites were “deactivated” by the […]
News

Condition of service: N’Assembly violated Public Service, NASS, Pensions’ Acts – Fika

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Philip Nyam Abuja A former Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) and former Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr. Adamu Mohammed Fika, has accused the management of National Assembly led by the CNA, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, of violating the Public Service Act, the National Assembly Act, 2014 and the Pension Reform Act, 2014. […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi to NASS: Stop probing FG loans, probe corruption

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Lai Moh’d applauds FG for judicious use of loans     The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to stop probing Federal Government loans, and rather redirect attention on investigating corruption in the system. This was as Amaechi appealed to the nation’s apex legislative assembly to allow the Executive […]

%d bloggers like this: