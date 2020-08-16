Nigeria inches towards 50,000 COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 298 new COVID-19 infections in 16 states. This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 49,068.

States with new Covid-19 cases include Plateau-108; Kaduna-49; Lagos-47; Ogun-18; Osun-17; FCT-15 and Ondo-14. Others are Edo-8; Oyo-6; Akwa Ibom-4; Cross River-4; Borno-3; Ekiti-2; Bauchi, Kano and Rivers-1 each.

There was one COVID-19 death reported in Nigeria in the last 24 hours with the national death toll put at 975.

This is as 207 patients are discharged bringing the number of successfully treated cases to 36,497.

