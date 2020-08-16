Business

Nigeria, India sign MoU on space cooperation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Nigeria, India sign MoU on space cooperation

 

 

Nigeria has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India on a cooperation in outer space. This was disclosed in a statement by the Indian ministry of external affairs.

 

“The MoU between India and Nigeria on ‘Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes’ was concluded on August 13, 2020,” the statement read.

 

The signing ceremony held virtually and had in attendance Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, and Francis Chizea, director-general, National Space Research and Development Agency. Shri Abhay Thakur, high commissioner of India to Nigeria; Shri Muraleedharan, India’s minister of state for external affairs, and other dignitaries from India were also present at the event.

 

Commenting on the development, Muraleedharan said the agreement would further partnership between the two countries on space research and development.

 

“The MoU that will further expand India- Nigeria collaboration in space science, joint space research and development (R&D), and capacity-building assistance by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),” he was quoted to have said. “Cooperation in remote-sensing, communications and navigation will benefit Nigeria in the fields of forestry, environment, agriculture, mining, watershed-development and connectivity.

 

“Nigeria is India’s largest trading partner in Africa. India is also Nigeria’s largest trading partner globally.

 

“Our bilateral trade turnover in the last financial year 2019-2020 was $13.8 billion, the same level as the year 2018-2019. 10 percent of India’s energy needs are also met by Nigeria. “It is a matter of satisfaction that our trade has remained steady, despite COVID-19 challenges, and it reflects the resilience of our mutually-beneficial economic linkages.

 

“Cumulative Indian and Indian-origin/ owned investment in Nigeria is $19.3 billion, and Indian/Indian-origin companies are among the largest employers in Nigeria.”

 

According to the statement, both countries also agreed to sign a subsidiary MoU between New Space India Limited (NSIL), under ISRO, and Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), on cooperation involving the use of geospatial technologies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Old Mutual supports Lagos remote learning drive

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I n response to the COVID-19 inspired shutdown of schools in Lagos State, the Nigerian subsidiary of pan-African  insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, has  partnered the Lagos State Ministry of Education to drive remote learning for students  in vulnerable communities.     Senior representatives from Old Mutual and the Lagos […]
Business

Access to acquire Cavmont Bank Zambia

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Access Bank Plc has announced that its subsidiary, Access Bank Zambia (ABZ), has entered into a definitive agreement with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia (CCHZ) regarding a merger and acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited.     This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Bank Company Secretary. On July 8, Access Bank had […]
Business

Investors shun cheap stocks as risks pile up

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Despite Nigerian stocks signaling better returns than less-risky local debt markets, where rates are at the lowest in a decade, investors are shunning the opportunity, wary of a mix of domestic and external threats. Trading in equities on the Lagos stock exchange slumped 57 per cent in June from a year earlier, figures from the […]

%d bloggers like this: