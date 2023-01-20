Islam

Nigeria, Indonesian mission partner on 2023 Hajj operations

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Ahead of Hajj 2023, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is exploring a partnership arrangement with the Indonesian Hajj Mission to develop and strengthen information technology, finance to enhance service delivery during this year’s hajj. The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who led the delegation to the meeting said that ICT and hajj funding are crucial to the success of any hajj arrangement and therefore need to be pursued and strengthened. The NAHCON boss said, in a statement issued recently by the Commission’s Assistant Director Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, “For us to ensure the health and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims, we don’t have alternatives but to seek for sustenance of our ICT programs from the world’s best, in order to ensure better service delivery”.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the just concluded 4-day Hajj and Umrah Expo at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah, which has in attendance over 400 participants, to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. Alhaji Zikrullah expressed optimism that the partnership arrangement would impact positively on the outcome of 2023 hajj.

He said, “I look forward to a robust relationship between our two organisations, which I believe if discharged diligently will benefit the Nigerian pilgrims as well as enabled us to achieve a successful hajj outing”. In his remarks, the leader of Badun Langella Kenangan Hajj (BPKH), Foodlul Imansyah, emphasized the crucial place ICT and funding play in the success of hajj and umrah and advised NAHCON to ensure the digitalisation of its operations in the interest of the pilgrims as well as the nation. He therefore, expressed his delight and support for the partnership which he said would help to cement the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Niger State Hajj and Umrah Trainers Committee commended for successful 2022 Hajj operation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has commended the Hajj and Umrah Trainers Committee for the successful 2022 Hajj operation. The commendation was given by the Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, while attending the conference organized by the Hajj and Umrah Trainers, under the leadership of Mallam Mohammad Liman MashaaAllahu. […]
Islam

Muslim community prays for Lagos, Nigeria on 2023 general election

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Muslim community of Lagos has called on Almighty Allah to intervene in the affairs of the State and Nigeria as a whole, amidst rising insecurity and economic hiccups bedeviling the country. The Muslim ummah, who made the call during a special prayer for Lagos and Nigeria in Lagos recently, also urged adherents of the […]
Islam

Muslim journalists urge FG to address rising food prices

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State chapter, has lamented the high costs of food items and other commodities in the country and called on the Federal Government to find a solution to the problem. The MMPN, in a communique after its monthly meeting held last weekend in Ibadan, urged Nigerian youths to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica