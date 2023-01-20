Nigeria, Indonesian mission partner on 2023 Hajj operations

Ahead of Hajj 2023, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is exploring a partnership arrangement with the Indonesian Hajj Mission to develop and strengthen information technology, finance to enhance service delivery during this year’s hajj. The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who led the delegation to the meeting said that ICT and hajj funding are crucial to the success of any hajj arrangement and therefore need to be pursued and strengthened. The NAHCON boss said, in a statement issued recently by the Commission’s Assistant Director Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, “For us to ensure the health and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims, we don’t have alternatives but to seek for sustenance of our ICT programs from the world’s best, in order to ensure better service delivery”.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the just concluded 4-day Hajj and Umrah Expo at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah, which has in attendance over 400 participants, to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. Alhaji Zikrullah expressed optimism that the partnership arrangement would impact positively on the outcome of 2023 hajj.

He said, “I look forward to a robust relationship between our two organisations, which I believe if discharged diligently will benefit the Nigerian pilgrims as well as enabled us to achieve a successful hajj outing”. In his remarks, the leader of Badun Langella Kenangan Hajj (BPKH), Foodlul Imansyah, emphasized the crucial place ICT and funding play in the success of hajj and umrah and advised NAHCON to ensure the digitalisation of its operations in the interest of the pilgrims as well as the nation. He therefore, expressed his delight and support for the partnership which he said would help to cement the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...