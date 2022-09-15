News

Nigeria inflation surged to 20.52% in August -NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria’s inflation rate surged further to 20.52% in the month of August from 19.64% recorded in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed via its monthly inflation report released on Thursday.

Hike in inflation rate was driven by higher food prices as increases were recorded in prices of bread and cereals, food products; potatoes, yam and other tuber, fish, meat, oil and fat. Food inflation rate in August settled at 1.98%, indicating 0.07% decline compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (2.04%).The decline was attributed to reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, garri, local rice and vegetables.

On a Year-on-Year basis, food items increased by 23.12 % which was 2.82% higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021 (20.30%).

Urban inflation rate stood at 20.95%, 3.36% higher compared to 17.59 % recorded in August 2021. The rural inflation rate in August 2022 was 20.12% on a Year-on-Year basis; indicating 3.69% higher compared to 16.43% recorded in August 2021.

The average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-month period ending August 2022 over the previous 12-month average was 19.02%, which was a 1.48% decline from the average annual rate of change recorded in August 2021 (20.50%).

Reasons cited by NBS for the slight decline in food price during the month include, harvest season and relative stability in transportation cost due availability of fuel. It attributed factors responsible for increase in annual inflation rate (Year-on-Year basis) to disruption in the supply of food products, increase in import cost due to the persistent currency depreciation and general increase in the cost of production.

“The ‘all items less farm produce’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 17.20% in August 2022 on a Year-on-Year basis; up by 0.94% when compared to 16.26% recorded in July 2022.

“On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 1.59% in August 2022. This was down by 0.17% when compared to 1.75% recorded in July 2022,” it added.

 

