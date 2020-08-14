Nigeria Info: Due process was not followed – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said due process was not followed in the N5 million fine imposed on Nigeria Info 99.3FM by the Federal Government for hate speech.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on Wednesday, imposed the fine on the radio station for providing its platform for a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make a statement on killings in Southern Kaduna.

But the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Federal Government cannot impose sanctions against a media house or individuals for expressing right to free speech.

“As a party, the PDP stands against draconian methods or underhand measures which this administration has set out to gag the media and erode the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Our party holds that due process must be followed for redress in instances where violations are alleged and not by extra judicial sanctions and clampdown on the media, as being witnessed under the APC administration,” PDP said in the statement.

The party stated that any anybody or institution, including government and its agencies who thinks he or she is libelled or infringed upon by any other Nigerian can seek redress as stated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

PDP condemned attempt to gag the media and asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-lead Federal Government to rescind its actions and reverse to due process, as provided by the 1999 Constitution, in handling issues relating to the freedom of the media.

