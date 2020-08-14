News

Nigeria Info: Due process was not followed – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said due process was not followed in the N5 million fine imposed on Nigeria Info 99.3FM by the Federal Government for hate speech.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on Wednesday, imposed the fine on the radio station for providing its platform for a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make a statement on killings in Southern Kaduna.

But the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Federal Government cannot impose sanctions against a media house or individuals for expressing right to free speech.

“As a party, the PDP stands against draconian methods or underhand measures which this administration has set out to gag the media and erode the rights of Nigerians as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Our party holds that due process must be followed for redress in instances where violations are alleged and not by extra judicial sanctions and clampdown on the media, as being witnessed under the APC administration,” PDP said in the statement.

The party stated that any anybody or institution, including government and its agencies who thinks he or she is libelled or infringed upon by any other Nigerian can seek redress as stated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

PDP condemned attempt to gag the media and asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-lead Federal Government to rescind its actions and reverse to due process, as provided by the 1999 Constitution, in handling issues relating to the freedom of the media.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BUA Cement reports N101bn PAT in HY

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

BUA Cement, has announced an impressive 2020 half-year results declaring revenues of N101.3billion and a Profit After Tax of N34.82billion representing an increase of 12.7 per cent and 13.74 per cent respectively from the corresponding period in 2019.   This was contained in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Revenue increases by 12.7 per […]
News

UNIBEN to Police: Intensify investigation on student’s rape, murder

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Authorities of the University of Benin has expressed concern over the slow phase of the Police investigation into the rape and gruesome murder of a student, late Uwaila Omozuwa. In a statement, issued by Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lilian Salami, had complained about the slow phase […]
News

NUT gives conditions for reopening of schools in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Public school teachers in Ogun State yesterday demanded provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and hand sanitizers, among others, as conditions for reopening of schools in the state. The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, gave the conditions while speaking with reporters at the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: