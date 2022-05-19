Nigeria Info launches debate to boost education

One of Nigeria’s radio stations, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has announced the launch of the third edition of the ‘I Beg To Differ’ Student Debate Tournament. This is in a bid to reinforce its longstanding promise to support the development of the nation’s educational ecosystem by creating educationally-led initiatives designed to equip Nigerian youths with the necessary skills needed to aid the development of ground-breaking solutions. The competition, which is specially designed for secondary school students nationwide, is scheduled to commence this month.

This is to enable secondary school students between the ages of thirteen to seventeen years to demonstrate their intellectual ability to critically assess issues of both global and national importance. Speaking on the commencement of the third episode of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, said: ‘I Beg To Differ’ Student Debate Tournament is built to provide Nigerian students with the opportunity to showcase their creativity through public speaking, particularly on socio-economic and political matters that concerns Nigeria. He added: “We, as a youth-focused brand, have come to the full realisation of the need to champion the creation of an enabling platform that encourages Nigerian youths to showcase their creativity through effective communication.

