News

Nigeria Info launches debate to boost education

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of Nigeria’s radio stations, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has announced the launch of the third edition of the ‘I Beg To Differ’ Student Debate Tournament. This is in a bid to reinforce its longstanding promise to support the development of the nation’s educational ecosystem by creating educationally-led initiatives designed to equip Nigerian youths with the necessary skills needed to aid the development of ground-breaking solutions. The competition, which is specially designed for secondary school students nationwide, is scheduled to commence this month.

This is to enable secondary school students between the ages of thirteen to seventeen years to demonstrate their intellectual ability to critically assess issues of both global and national importance. Speaking on the commencement of the third episode of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, said: ‘I Beg To Differ’ Student Debate Tournament is built to provide Nigerian students with the opportunity to showcase their creativity through public speaking, particularly on socio-economic and political matters that concerns Nigeria. He added: “We, as a youth-focused brand, have come to the full realisation of the need to champion the creation of an enabling platform that encourages Nigerian youths to showcase their creativity through effective communication.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

One-Year anniversary: Uzodinma commissioning my projects, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

While Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has outlined activities to mark his one-year anniversary in office, his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has come out to say that some projects commissioned and some listed for commissioning are projects executed by him while in office. Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former […]
News Top Stories

FG spends N122bn on 29m doses of J&J vaccines –Health Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says govt not considering fresh lockdown In order to further combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country, the Federal Government has ordered the procurement of 40 million doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID- 19vaccines at the cost of $298.5 million (about N122 billion). Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this […]
News

Ortom to Shehu: I’ve no personal grudge against Buhari

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday said that he bears no personal grudge against President Mohammadu Buhari as misconstrued by his Senior Special Assistant on media, Mallam Garba Shehu. Ortom was reacting to Shehu’s utterances in which he claimed the President had expressed disappointment and sadness over his (Ortom’s) “litany of accusations against the President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica