Nigeria Info launches treasure hunt campaign to reward listeners

In its quest to sustain and celebrate its audience, Nigeria Info has unveiled plans to celebrate its loyal listeners through a special reward programme tagged the ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ on the Nigeria Info App.

The Station’s programmes Manager Sheriff Quadri who made this known, said the New Year Treasure Hunt was meant to appreciate its listeners for their unwavering love they have shown over the years. Also, he said it was meant to give Nigerians to continue celebrating the New Year alongside the station’s tenyear anniversary of broadcasting.

He said: “The ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ is a competition which encourages listeners to diligently search for hidden items on the Nigeria Info app after the search has been announced on air. “This initiative is set to reward ardent listeners of the station with monetary prizes among other gift items for their constant show of love, support, and loyalty over the years while also promoting the usage of its radio app to access quality broadcast contents on topical issues, ranging from sports to news and current affairs.

“Nigeria Info’s ‘New Year Treasure Hunt’ is an initiative primarily designed to reward our loyal audience for their consistent love and support towards the brand. This is because we recognize the fact that our audience is one of our critical stakeholders which determine our collective success as a brand.

As such, we intend to use this medium as a means to appreciate the crucial role our audience play in terms of providing us with quality engagements across our diverse radio programmes running on the station’s airwaves.” To participate, all one needs to do is tune into every programme on 99.3 Nigeria Info every Tuesday and Thursday.

 

