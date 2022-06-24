Nigeria Info organises first nationwide edition of Round Table Conference

Nigeria’s leading talk station, Nigeria Info, has announced the first edition of its nationwide Round Table Conference. This is a bid to champion conversations around the socio-economic and political state of the nation while also proffering sustainable solutions that will address the already identified problems plaguin the overall growth and development of the nation. The Round Table Conference, which is scheduled to hold between June 28 and 30, is a platform designed to feature Nigeria Info’s presenters across Lagos State, Rivers State and Abuja with the aim of addressing peculiar issues of national concern that have happened within the first half of this year. Speaking on unveiling the first national edition of the Round Table Conference, the Group Brand Manager for Nigeria Info, Sandra Ezekwesili, said the nationwide broadcast seeks to bring pressing national issues to the front burner in order to drive solutionbased conversations. “We, as a leading broadcast brand, understand the critical role we play in shaping the perceptions of the masses through the news content we churn out via our broadcasts on a daily basis across the nation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...