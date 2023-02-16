Nigeria Info set to advance educational devt through debate competition

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its “I Beg To Differ” student debate competition themed: “The Tournament of Champions.” This aims to champion intellectually-stimulating conversations to position Nigerian youths as solution providers to the myriad of socio-economic challenges plaguing the nation’s overall development.

The competition, which is designed for secondary school students, is scheduled to commence on the 6th of March, 2023. This is to provide Nigerian students with the opportunity to showcase their intellectual capabilities to effectively communicate their stance on a wide range of topics that focus on diverse socioeconomic and political issues that concern the country. Commenting on the rationale behind the launch of the competition, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim, stated that the essence of the student debate competition is to develop a vibrant generation of young intellectuals who are passionate about developing bespoke solutions to the numerous socio-economic challenges impeding the nation’s growth. He said: “We, as a youth-centric brand, are constantly strategizing on how we can continue to lead by creating viable platforms that are aimed at upscaling the problemsolving capabilities, including the communication skills, of Nigerian youths.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...