News

Nigeria Info set to advance educational devt through debate competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its “I Beg To Differ” student debate competition themed: “The Tournament of Champions.” This aims to champion intellectually-stimulating conversations to position Nigerian youths as solution providers to the myriad of socio-economic challenges plaguing the nation’s overall development.

The competition, which is designed for secondary school students, is scheduled to commence on the 6th of March, 2023. This is to provide Nigerian students with the opportunity to showcase their intellectual capabilities to effectively communicate their stance on a wide range of topics that focus on diverse socioeconomic and political issues that concern the country. Commenting on the rationale behind the launch of the competition, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim, stated that the essence of the student debate competition is to develop a vibrant generation of young intellectuals who are passionate about developing bespoke solutions to the numerous socio-economic challenges impeding the nation’s growth. He said: “We, as a youth-centric brand, are constantly strategizing on how we can continue to lead by creating viable platforms that are aimed at upscaling the problemsolving capabilities, including the communication skills, of Nigerian youths.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fast with common sense or pay with your kidney –NAFDAC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to embark on fasting with common sense, to avert kidney and liver related diseases. As is the custom in many churches in Nigeria at the beginning of every year, the majority of Christian’s are currently undergoing several weeks of intense fasting […]
News

Prices of diesel, others may go up, says Isong

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Barring any hitches, prices of deregulated petroleum products such as Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK)), Diesel (Automotive Gas Oil), and Gas may go up, in the event, that there continues to be increase in the prices of crude oil, at the international market, the Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, […]
News Top Stories

Tension in Ondo community over rumours of terror attack

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

There was apprehension yesterday in Ilara- Mokin Community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State as well as across the state over the rumour that bandits were planningtoattackthecommunity. The panic heightened after it was rumoured that a letterhadbeenpurportedlysent to a popular radio station in the state, ‘Adaba FM’, indicating the planned attack. Following the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica