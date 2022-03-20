Nigeria Info student debate tournament enters semi-final stage

Nigeria’s leading radio station, Nigeria Info, has announced the commencement of the semi-final rounds of the 2022 edition of the “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Tournament.

This is coming after the top-four contestants selected for the semi-final rounds successfully displaced over 200 participants who registered for the debate com petition.

The semi-finalists, who are secondary school students between the ages of 13 to 20 years in Lagos State, engaged in diverse intellectually-stimulating conversations on complex socio-economic and political issues impeding the growth and development of the nation.

It is on this backdrop that the debate sessions featured global and national issues aimed at developing the psychological abilities of Nigerian youths in order to develop their overall critical- thinking skills.

Commenting on the progression of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Wazobia FM, expressed his excitement about the quality of the second edition of the debate tournament.

“I would like to use this medium to state that I am actually impressed with the quality of the second edition of the “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Tournament.

The debaters for this edition have demonstrated that Nigeria truly has a brighter future ahead of her through their ability to intelligently maintain a stance on both global and national issues that are currently on the front burner.

The students who have scaled through to this stage of the debate tournament should consider themselves champions as they have put in impressive efforts.

As such, we, as a youth-focused brand, hope that the experiences garnered through the various stages of the competition would be put into good use in the future,” he said.

