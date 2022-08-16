Sports

Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM get broadcast rights for EPL matches

Nigeria’s leading talk and grassroots entertainment radio brands, Nigeria Info, Cool FM, and Wazobia FM, have hit yet another broadcast milestone as they recently secured the exclusive right to broadcast the English Premier League Games through its partnership with Talksport, which is the global audio partner of the English Premier League.

 

This broadcast partnership strives to provide Nigerians with an unbeatable sport-broadcasting experience which covers 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and 2024/2025 sporting seasons respectfully.

 

The competition, which would be broadcast across Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Arewa Radio, and Cool FM (Kano) would air in English, Pidgin English, and Hausa nationwide in order to address the sporting desires of a wide range of Nigerians.

 

Commenting on the recent development, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio, said the partnership with Talksports will take the broadcast reach of the English Premier League to new heights across the country.

 

He said: “As a group of leading- radio brands, we fully understand that Nigerians demonstrate a genuine passion for the game of football.

“This is why we have taken it upon ourselves to engage in a longstanding partnership with Talksport to bring the footballing experiences associated with the English Premier League closer to Nigerians in a unique broadcasting style while also advancing the reach of the competition nationally.

 

“This partnership further helps to reaffirm our commitment as a radio group to continue to leverage the power of sports, particularly football, to serve as a unifying factor among the teeming Nigerian populace.”

 

