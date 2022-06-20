Nigeria Info’s Femi and The Gang launches sports competition

Nigeria’s leading radio station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has unveiled its plans to build a formidable sports-broadcast army through the launch of the third edition of the “Femi and The Gang Fan Battle.”

This is in a bid to create a platform that provides sports-loving Nigerians with an avenue to showcase their in-depth knowledge on footballrelated topics.

The “Femi and The Gang Fan Battle” is a competition that seeks to strengthen the friendly sports ecosystem across the country by providing Nigerian youths with the opportunity to engage with one another through intelligent debates on the exciting game of football while the winner clinches the grand prize of a million naira.

The competition further aims to serve as a launchpad for a new generation of sports broadcasters who will raise the bar of sports journalism nationwide.

Commenting on the launch of the competition, Femi Obong-Daniels, the General Manager and Group Head of Sports for Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, said the “Femi and The Gang Fan Battle” provides football lovers with an opportunity to demonstrate their passion for the sports.

