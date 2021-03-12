Nigeria Inter-Religious Council to FG: Legislate on environmental pollution

With climate change and global warming taking their toll on the environment, the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently provide legislation to put an end to degradation and environmental pollution so as to safeguard the country and its citizenry from further damages caused by pollution.

This charge was contained in a press statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the council, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua. The council said Nigeria as a country was experiencing its own fair share of environmental pollution and global warming effects. “Our lands are polluted due to improper or lack of available dump sites for domestic wastes, wrongful or excessive use of agroallied chemicals, which are mostly washed down into nearby rivers and streams thus also posing a threat to clean water.

“Our waters are polluted by direct dumping of refuse in water or waterways, thus causing blockage of such waterways which often results in flooding and contamination of water. These floods are responsible for loss of lives and property worth millions of naira on an annual basis.” To check this development, NIREC, therefore called; “On the government to make legislation particularly enabling the respective regulatory Ministries, Departments and Agencies to address and combat these crises.’’

