Nigeria invests €390m on food packaging technology

The Managing Director of Fairtrade Messe, Paul Maerz, has disclosed that Nigeria spent a total of 390 million in 2020 on food and packaging technology. Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, Maerz said with the investments, Nigeria is the second-largest investor in food and packaging technology in Africa, just behind Egypt, and well ahead of South Africa, Algeria and Morocco.

He noted that the level of investment from the country was a result of its population growth, which is driving the demand for food products and machinery. Commenting on the forthcoming seventh edition of the Agro-Food & Plastprintpack conference, Maerz noted that global technology leaders from 15 countries would showcase the latest technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African markets on agriculture, food and beverage processing, plastics, and packaging. He noted that the objective of the conference was to bring the latest technology to Nigeria to enable quality production, industrialisation, food production, and the creation of jobs as well as export of food products to neighbouring countries.

“The agro-food and plastprintpack conference will bring the latest technology and best machines from all over the world to Nigeria to aid food production in the country and reduce food importation. “Also, it will drive industrialisation and aid high-quality products in the country, and export of food products. It covers the entire agro-food value chain,” he added. Meanwhile, he said the exhibitors would come from Bulgaria, Côte d’Ivoire, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE and the USA.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...