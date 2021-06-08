Nigeria, Iran to partner on automobile, agric supply

Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Government yesterday said it appreciated the progress made by the Islamic Republic of Iran in areas of assembling of automobiles, importation of tractors and agricultural equipment and would welcome a partnership with the country.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator, Dr. George Akume, disclosed this at the weekend when the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nigeria, Ambassador Mohammad Alibak, visited him. Akume said the partnership with Iran was a good idea, considering the present administration’s empowerment programme targeted at procuring vehicles for Nigerians through cooperative societies.

He noted that the Iranian state had recorded breakthroughs in the area of technology and other areas that had advanced pro-humanity development.

According to Akume, “I will welcome exchange programmes between both countries and hope that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed in the nearest future to seal the cooperation for Nigeria to tap from Iran’s expertise.”

Earlier in his speech, Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Alibak, said Nigeria was an important country within the sub-Saharan African country, as its large population was an advantage for mutual economic development.

