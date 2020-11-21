Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria is a dictatorship, DJ Switch tells CNN

Nigerian disc jockey and activist, DJ Switch says the Nigerian government is a dictatorship with a democratic face. The popular disc jockey who streamed live the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #End- Sars protest made this known on Wednesday during a chat with CNN’s Becky Anderson. According to her, the government has become a dictatorship headed by people who arrest and persecute innocent citizens.

DJ Switch while giving an account of what happened on that infamous night said describing herself as being lucky would be unfair on the side of those who didn’t make it out of the protest grounds alive. She went on to reveal how her career as a disc jockey has been cut short because of the hard evidence against the government. “My career is gone, all my bookings are gone. But I am happy that I have used my platform to do this.

I don’t want to run forever. I want to go back home, I don’t care if they pick me when I get home,” she said. She told the CNN journalist how the government has openly bullied and attacked some of the protesters since the protest by seizing their passports or illegally detaining them.

The celebrity’s interview is coming a month after several young Nigerians were killed by security operatives at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. The young Nigerians were among the thousands of Nigerians who came out to protest against police brutality in the country.

