Nigeria is a failed state, says Bishop Obi

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi has described Nigeria as a failed state. Bishop Obi, who made this declaration at the Bishop’s Court,

 

Nnewi, during a pre-synod press briefing said that the situation of things in Nigeria has become so worrisome that surviving a day in the country is now a miracle.

 

The cleric attributed the dangerous turn of events in the country to leadership at the federal level, noting that he always get infuriated whenever the handlers of the government of the day talk about the “presidency” instead of the “President” and asked whether Nigerians elected “the presidency” or the President. He said:

 

“The government of the day has failed woefully. They should change their mindset for the remaining two years.

 

The glaring marginalisation must stop. Look at the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff where an Igbo man was the next senior officer to take the shot, but a far junior officer was chosen and the rest senior officers were retired after all the huge investment on them. Is that good?

This is the government of the Fulani, by the Fulani and for the Fulani. “The increasing wave of agitations across the country is indicative of the fact that Nigerians are not happy with the leadership at the center. If I tell you the kind of dehumanisation I saw people subjected to in Imo State, you will marvel.

 

“At the checkpoints manned by soldiers, people will have to disembark from their vehicles and raise up their h a n d s to pass through the checkpoints, includi n g those with their Bibles in their hands and some women who had their babies strapped at their backs. Not to talk of the traffic jam the exercise causes on a daily basis. That is the situation we find ourselves in Nigeria of today,”

 

Bishop Obi said. The prelate noted that instead of the Federal Government mobilising forces to handle the banditry in parts of the North where, according to him, school children were freely abducted “they only show power and force in the South-East.”

 

On the synod, Bishop Obi said that the theme of the September synod billed to hold at St James Anglican Church Ichi in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State is “Created for Dominion”.

 

He said that the theme was carved around the preparedness of the church to take dominion and never to take the back seat again in every aspect of life.

