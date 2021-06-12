News

Nigeria is degenerating into totalitarianism –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria has lost the essence of democracy and has slipped into totalitarianism under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that the cause for which Chief MKO Abiola paid the supreme price, has been debased, desecrated and trampled by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

PDP stated that the APCled Federal Government has shown its aversion to democracy in the last six years by the party’s “brazen violation of statutory principle of separation of powers, disregard to rule of law, violation of fundamental rights of citizens and erosion of free speech and freedom of expression, as even being witnessed in the ban on Twitter.”

It condemned the attack on peaceful protesters, manipulation of electoral processes, violation of the independence of the electoral commission, abuse of court processes, disobedience to court orders and other violations, witnessed under APC administration. “Under the APC administration, the essence of democracy has taken flight as the nation degenerates into a painful totalitarianism, where APC leaders now regard other citizens as vassals and slaves in their own country,” PDP stated.

The party advised President Buhari to use the occasion of this year’s democracy day celebration “to reverse his administration’s anti- people policies including violation of human rights, infringement on freedom of expression as evinced in the ban on Twitter, clamp down on innocent protesters, crass nepotism as well as perceived hatred for persons from some sections of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG’ll expand ESP to accommodate MSMEs’ survival fund – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted that the government may need to expand the scope of the Survival Fund under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme (MSMEs).   According to a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo also justified slash of import duties on vehicles, insisting […]
News

COVID-19: Europe’s worst infection hotspot Madrid heads for lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Madrid will become the first European capital to go back into lockdown in coming days after the region’s leader reluctantly agreed on Thursday to obey a central government order to ban non-essential travel to and from the Spanish capital. In order to fight a steep surge in COVID-19 cases, Madrid and nine nearby municipalities […]
News

Ondo PDP asks judge to withdraw from suit over party congress

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The People Democratic Party in Ondo State (PDP) has asked the Chief Judge of the state to reassign its case pending before Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of the Ondo State High Court.   There have been disputes in some local governments over outcome of the PDP local and the state congresses.   While some members had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica