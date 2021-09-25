News

Nigeria is giant of Africa with clay feet –Sanusi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Former Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has described Nigeria as a giant of Africa with clay feet, saying other Africa countries like Ghana, Senegal and Kenya are better placed economically than Nigeria. Malam Sanusi spoke on the second day of the ongoing Kaduna Economic and Investment summit (KADINVEST) 6.0 on Friday. Speaking on the theme of the summit; Transisting to a sustainable knowledge based economy, the former Central Bank of Nigeria, governor said: “Only nine per cent of new graduates in Nigeria find employment, so we have an incremental 4.5 million people added to the unemployed annually. 41 per cent is the number for youth unemployment. Overall, we have 27 per cent unemployment among the youths, which is the most serious component of the population and that is why you have restiveness, thuggery, crime and that is why you have insecurity”. He also said: “Nigeria is ranked 114 in the global innovation index, we are lower than other African countries like Kenya, Rwanda, and Senegal. We are ranked 14 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

I think we should have this reality check and know where we are as a country. “If not, we continue to call ourselves giant of Africa, we are a giant with clay feet. We are 14 in innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa. Countries like Senegal Kenya are ahead of us and I am not even talking about South Africa. Our expenditure on education as a country is only seven per cent of the budget.

We are spending less than Ghana on education, not on percentage, but in absolute terms. “And we are surprised that companies are moving to Ghana, that industries, individuals are moving there. We are not investing in education and human capital. We have a 68 per cent mismatch between graduates’ skills and job requirements, the major areas been communication, IT and decision making.” The former emir also said Nigeria needs to move from depending on oil to human capital development, saying that many countries no longer depend on oil and as such the market is no longer there. He said the countries that are growing are those that have developed their human capital and not resources. He commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for looking into the future with his policies, praying that Kaduna should be saddled with a good leader after the present administration to carry on with the good works.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola swears in 2 Customary Court of Appeal judges

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday sworn in two Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal. The new judges are Justices Ayoade Aderemi Adesina and Ojo Olayinka Muibat.   The governor, who reiterated his commitment towards continuous raising the bar of judicial excellence with a view to enhancing smooth dispensation of justice and uplifting the […]
News

Oodua Worldwide Knocks FG Over Attacks on Igboho

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Oduduwa Worldwide, a Diaspora pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group, rose from an emergency meeting Friday, to condemn the recent attacks on the residence of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and his being placed on wanted list by the Federal Government. Reports said the Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, home of the pro-Yoruba self-determination activists […]
News

NNMP: BEDC provides meters for 25% of targeted customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc (BEDC) yesterday said it has installed more than 25 per cent of the 90,870 meters targeted for customers under the first phase of the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP) expected to be completed in the next three months. The company disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica