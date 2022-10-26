News

Nigeria is grossly under-policed – PCRC laments

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has lamented that, Nigeria “is grossly under-policed” due to inadequate personnel in the country.

The PCRC insisted that, with less than 500,000 police personnel, Nigeria will not meet up with the police officer-population ratio of one to 400, even if Nigeria recruits 50,000 police personnel annually.

The Chairman of PCRC in Ogun State, Mr. Samson Popoola disclosed this at the Committee’s state headquarters, Abeokuta, while receiving members of the Security and Safety Media Monitoring Group.

He expressed concern over insecurity in Nigeria, describing it as “precarious.”

Popoola said: “The state of security is a very precarious one and that is why it is necessary for every right thinking citizen to start looking at solutions to the problems that we seem to have.

“Now we have these problems on our hands and of course when we look at the numerical strength of our police, you will find out that we are grossly under policed.

“Even if we are recruiting 50,000 police personnel every year, we cannot still meet up with the requirements of the UN standard of policing which is one to 400, how are we going to make that, when we have about 220 million people living in the country.”

 

