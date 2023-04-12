Sports

‘Nigeria is very corrupt but I love my people,’ Israel Adesanya says in viral clip

A video clip featuring UFC fighter Israel Adesanya is gaining attention online, in which he can be seen expressing frustration over the pervasiveness of corruption in the most populous black nation.

“Nigeria is a very corrupt place,” the 33-year-old mixed martial artist says in the clip from an April 6, 2022 episode of the Hotboxin’ podcast with host and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“I love my people but it is just that the government, everyone is trying to find a way to siphon money from someone.”

The Nigerian-New Zealand MMA fighter adds that greed is a problem across Africa, not just Nigeria.

“It can happen in Nigeria, it can happen in South Africa, or it can happen in Morocco,” he states.

Adesanya had on Sunday reclaimed the middleweight title after coldly knocking out Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287.

It took two rounds for the self-proclaimed Last Stylebender to bring down his opponent at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

