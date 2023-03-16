Nigeria, Israel deepen partnership in innovation, entrepreneurship

Nigeria and Israel have commenced collaborative moves to deepen partnership in innovation, entrepreneurship and production with the aim of harnessing Nigeria’s huge potential for its technological development. Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman, during a working visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono in Abuja, expressed his country’s desire to work with Nigeria in the area of technology and entrepreneurship development, following Nigeria’s huge potential due to its youthful population. Freeman, who described Israel as a leading country in technology and innovation with 45 per cent of Israel’s GDP coming from innovation and entrepreneurship startups, said with Nigeria’s huge potential, if same could be achieved, or even a 30 per cent GDP addition to Nigeria coming from technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, it would hasten Nigeria’s economic development.

