News

Nigeria: Italian court clears oil giants of corruption

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An Italian court has cleared two global oil giants, Eni and Shell, over allegations of corruption in Nigeria.
The long-running case centred around the $1.3bn (£936m) purchase of an offshore oil block in 2011, reports the BBC.
Prosecutors had alleged that the majority of the money was used to bribe Nigerian politicians and officials.
But the court in Milan said the two firms, and 13 defendants including past and current executives, had no case to answer.
Both companies and the accused managers, including Eni boss Claudio Descalzi, have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Their acquittal on Wednesday came more than three years after the trial began, and there have been dozens of hearings in the time since.
However, the ruling can be appealed against.
The verdict “finally restores [Mr] Descalzi’s professional reputation and Eni’s standing as a large company”, the manager’s lawyer told Ansa news agency.
Shell also welcomed the ruling, adding the trial had been a “difficult learning experience”.
“We have always maintained that the 2011 settlement was legal [and] designed to resolve a decade-long legal dispute,” the company said in a statement.
Prosecutors had argued that both energy companies knew that most of the money would have been used as bribes – something they strongly denied.
Shortly after the firms were cleared, the Nigerian government said it was “disappointed” in the ruling.
“This is a huge blow for natural resource governance and transparency in Nigeria,” Matthew Page, an associate fellow at the Chatham House Africa programme, told Reuters news agency. “This judgment will continue to sting.”
The case concerned Nigeria’s OPL-245 offshore oilfield, which is estimated to hold more than 9 billion barrels of crude oil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]
News Top Stories

Finance bill, critical to success of 2021 budget, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed the commitment of the House to speedily pass the 2020 Finance Bill. The speaker said the bill was critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as it made provisions to support the recovery of the Nigerian economy from the impact of the COVID-19 […]
News

Osinbajo doesn’t just teach leadership, he lives it – RCCG leadership institute

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) Sunday described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an uncommon Nigerian leader, who does not only  teach and advocate the virtues of leadership, but also demonstrates exemplary leadership in practice. The leadership Academy, which also honoured Prof. Osinbajo as a ‘Living Legend’ and a few other pastors at its 25th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica