Nigeria, Italy Reiterate Commitment To Int’l Counterterrorism Operations

Nigeria and Italy have reiterated their commitment to advancing the rule of law and criminal justice systems worldwide in the fight against terrorism.

This commitment was on display when the two nations shared the presidency of the seventh plenary meeting of the Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Working Group of the Global Counterterrorism Forum in St. Julian’s, Malta.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday in Abuja by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa, Coordinator of the National Counterterrorism Centre, argued that if the rights of the people involved were not upheld, the criminal justice system’s handling of terrorism-related cases could not be effective or efficient.

Musa, who represented Nigeria at the event, claimed that the lack of witness protection had led to the courts dismissing cases involving terrible crimes since witnesses frequently decline to appear because there is no structure in place to care for their protection.

He said that Nigeria had passed the Witness Protection and Management Act into law on May 23, 2022, to address this issue.

The Abuja Recommendations on Collection, Use, and Sharing of Evidence for Purposes of Criminal Prosecution of Terror Suspects were created by Nigeria and Switzerland as co-chairs of the CJ-ROL Working Group in 2018, he claims.

He said that the suggestion was approved at the 2018 GCTF Ministerial Meeting held in conjunction with the 72nd UN General Assembly.

“It also co-organized the First Expert Meeting of the Working Group for the development of a set of recommendations on Rule of Law-Based Administrative Measures in the Counterterrorism Context held at The Hague, The Netherlands,” he said.

The NCTC coordinator said that since its establishment, the CJ-ROL working group has made significant progress through the creation of recommendations and memoranda on best practices, including the Rabat Memorandum on good practices for successful counterterrorism practice in the criminal justice sector.

He continued by saying that to help judges decide cases involving terrorism more effectively, the working group also put together the Hague Memorandum on Good Practices for the Judiciary in Adjudicating Terrorism Offense.

“It will also assist them in respecting the rights of all parties involved in the cases, in particular the rights to a fair trial for the accused, and the protection of victims and witnesses.

“We intend to build on the accomplishments of this important working group and further the knowledge and good practice to support the effective dispensation of effective criminal justice, rule of law, and human right-based responses to terrorism,” he said.

The meeting, which was the first held under the new co-chairs of the working group, according to Musa, concentrated on the presentation of priority areas identified in the work plan for the years 2022–2024.

“The meeting provided participants with an opportunity to discuss collaboration and synergies with other GCTF working groups and initiatives, which will serve to direct the group’s operations.

“The CJ-ROL Working Group of the GCTF focuses on the critical role played by the criminal justice sector in combating terrorism and demonstrates the GCTF’s commitment to supporting rule-of-law-based and human rights-compliant approaches.

“The GCTF Criminal Justice and Rule of Law Working Group, co-chaired by Italy and Nigeria, is dedicated to supporting the development of effective criminal justice systems within a rule of law framework and fully respecting human rights.

“It aims to ensure that persons who plan, perpetrate or support terrorist acts are brought to justice,” he said.